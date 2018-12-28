CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast
CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 27, 2018
_____
928 FPUS56 KHNX 280800
ZFPHNX
Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California
National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA
1200 AM PST Fri Dec 28 2018
Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for todaytonightand Saturd
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or
(2) Click a location on the map.
CAZ089-290000-
West Central San Joaquin Valley-
1200 AM PST Fri Dec 28 2018
...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38. North winds up to 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56. Lows
32 to 37.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs
51 to 56.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 53 to 58. Lows
33 to 39.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Los Banos 56 35 55 / 0 0 0
Mendota 54 35 55 / 0 0 0
Coalinga 54 37 55 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ090-290000-
East Central San Joaquin Valley-
1200 AM PST Fri Dec 28 2018
...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. North winds up to 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
33 to 38.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the
morning. Patchy fog after midnight. Highs 50 to 55. Lows 32 to
37.
.NEW YEARS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56.
Lows 31 to 37.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
32 to 38.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Livingston 55 33 55 / 0 0 0
Merced 54 33 54 / 0 0 0
Chowchilla 54 33 55 / 0 0 0
Madera 54 34 56 / 0 0 0
Clovis 52 35 54 / 0 0 0
Fresno 53 35 55 / 0 0 0
Kerman 54 33 55 / 0 0 0
Sanger 53 33 55 / 0 0 0
Reedley 52 33 55 / 0 0 0
Selma 52 34 54 / 0 0 0
Kingsburg 52 34 54 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ091-290000-
Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-
1200 AM PST Fri Dec 28 2018
...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36. Northwest winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
33 to 38.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 50 to
55.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
32 to 37. Highs 51 to 56.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 53 to 62. Lows 33 to
38.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lemoore 52 30 54 / 0 0 0
Hanford 52 32 54 / 0 0 0
Avenal 51 35 53 / 0 0 0
Taft 50 39 54 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ092-290000-
Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-
1200 AM PST Fri Dec 28 2018
...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 38. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 32 to 37.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Highs
54 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 33 to 39. Highs 58 to
63.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Dinuba 53 34 55 / 0 0 0
Visalia 52 34 55 / 0 0 0
Exeter 54 36 56 / 0 0 0
Tulare 52 34 55 / 0 0 0
Lindsay 54 36 56 / 0 0 0
Porterville 52 37 55 / 0 0 0
Delano 53 33 55 / 0 0 0
Wasco 52 32 55 / 0 0 0
Shafter 53 32 56 / 0 0 0
Bakersfield 53 36 56 / 0 0 0
Arvin 53 36 56 / 0 0 0
Lamont 53 36 57 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ093-290000-
Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-
1200 AM PST Fri Dec 28 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 54.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 55.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 53.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.
.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs
49 to 58. Lows 31 to 41.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 62.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mariposa 46 33 49 / 0 0 0
Oakhurst 47 28 51 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ094-290000-
Tulare County Foothills-
1200 AM PST Fri Dec 28 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 55.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 54.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 40.
Highs 49 to 58.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 43. Highs 56 to
62.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Three Rivers 51 39 55 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ095-290000-
Kern County Mountains-
1200 AM PST Fri Dec 28 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 33 to 41. Gusts up to 40 mph
in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 26 to 32.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 37 to 45.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 28 to 36.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs at 5000 feet 44 to 51. West
winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 28 to 36.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs at 5000 feet 42 to 48.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows at
5000 feet 27 to 35. Highs at 5000 feet 40 to 48.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet
28 to 36. Highs at 5000 feet 46 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 31 to
39. Highs at 5000 feet 50 to 56.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Isabella 49 34 53 / 0 0 0
Tehachapi 39 30 44 / 0 0 0
Frazier Park 38 27 42 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ096-290000-
Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-
1200 AM PST Fri Dec 28 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at
8000 feet. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph
over higher elevations.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 26 to 32 at 5000 feet...
14 to 22 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph over higher
elevations. Gusts up to 50 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 41 to 50 at 5000 feet...
34 to 42 at 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 36 at 5000 feet...
21 to 27 at 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at
8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around
40 mph over higher elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 34 at 5000 feet...17 to
25 at 8000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 49 at 5000 feet...31 to
39 at 8000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows
25 to 33 at 5000 feet...15 to 23 at 8000 feet. Highs 44 to 50 at
5000 feet...33 to 41 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38 at
5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet. Highs 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...
38 to 48 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Yosemite 44 32 46 / 0 0 0
Shaver Lake 36 22 46 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ097-290000-
Tulare County Mountains-
1200 AM PST Fri Dec 28 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 34 to 43 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at
8000 feet. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 27 to 32 at 5000 feet...
13 to 23 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to
around 55 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as cold. Highs 40 to 48 at
5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph
over higher elevations. Over higher elevations, gusts up to
40 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 34 at 5000 feet...
18 to 28 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around
25 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at
8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph over higher elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 34 at 5000 feet...17 to
27 at 8000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...33 to
41 at 8000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to
35 at 5000 feet...17 to 27 at 8000 feet. Highs 43 to 49 at
5000 feet...33 to 41 at 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...38 to 46 at
8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 29 to 38 at
5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...
42 to 50 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lodgepole 33 19 41 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ098-290000-
Indian Wells Valley-
1200 AM PST Fri Dec 28 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 35. North winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 54. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 36. Light winds in the
evening becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 60. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 56.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 53.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 29 to
39.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Inyokern 52 32 52 / 0 0 0
Ridgecrest 53 31 52 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ099-290000-
Southeastern Kern County Desert-
1200 AM PST Fri Dec 28 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. North winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 53. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. West winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 60. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 57.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 35.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 55.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 28 to
38.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
California City 51 29 51 / 0 0 0
Mojave 48 31 49 / 0 0 0
Edwards AFB 50 28 49 / 0 0 0
Rosamond 49 28 49 / 0 0 0
=
$$
_____
