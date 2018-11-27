CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 26, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

100 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018

CAZ089-280000-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

100 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A

40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 69. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

45 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 59 to

64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 46 to 53. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 56 to 61. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of

fog after midnight. Colder. Lows 39 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Areas of fog through the

night. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 38 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Areas of fog through the night. Lows 35 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Sunny with a slight chance

of rain. Highs 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows 32 to 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 64 49 61 / 0 40 40

Mendota 67 47 61 / 0 20 40

Coalinga 69 51 61 / 0 20 40

CAZ090-280000-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

100 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A

50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

45 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 59 to

64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 44 to 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 54 to 59. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Areas of fog. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 38 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Areas of

fog. Lows 36 to 44.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of fog. Highs

51 to 56. Lows 34 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog and patchy frost in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain. Areas

of fog. Lows 30 to 36.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 64 43 61 / 0 40 50

Merced 64 48 61 / 0 40 50

Chowchilla 65 46 61 / 0 30 50

Madera 66 46 61 / 0 30 50

Clovis 66 48 60 / 0 20 50

Fresno 66 49 60 / 0 20 50

Kerman 66 47 61 / 0 20 50

Sanger 67 47 60 / 0 0 50

Reedley 67 47 60 / 0 0 50

Selma 66 48 59 / 0 0 40

Kingsburg 67 47 60 / 0 0 40

CAZ091-280000-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

100 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

66 to 71. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 42 to 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 60 to 65. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

44 to 52. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 57 to 62. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

38 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Slight chance of rain. Highs

55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Areas of fog through the

night. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 36 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Areas of fog through the night. Lows 34 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of fog. Lows 30 to

38. Highs 51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 67 46 60 / 0 0 40

Hanford 67 45 59 / 0 0 40

Avenal 69 50 62 / 0 0 40

Taft 68 53 64 / 0 0 30

CAZ092-280000-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

100 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

67 to 72. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 41 to 49. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 60 to 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 42 to 50. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Highs 56 to 61. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Lows 38 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Areas of fog through the

night. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 35 to 43.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of fog. Highs 53 to

58. Lows 33 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of fog. Lows 31 to

37. Highs 51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 67 47 60 / 0 0 50

Visalia 67 46 60 / 0 0 40

Exeter 68 45 61 / 0 0 40

Tulare 68 46 61 / 0 0 40

Lindsay 69 43 61 / 0 0 40

Porterville 69 48 63 / 0 0 40

Delano 69 42 63 / 0 0 30

Wasco 69 41 63 / 0 0 30

Shafter 69 41 64 / 0 0 30

Bakersfield 69 48 66 / 0 0 30

Arvin 71 45 67 / 0 0 20

Lamont 70 45 67 / 0 0 20

CAZ093-280000-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

100 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 53 to

63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 41 to 51. Gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, colder. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Areas of fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 44 to

54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Areas of fog and frost in the

evening. Widespread frost after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Highs 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 62 48 56 / 0 50 60

Oakhurst 65 41 59 / 0 50 60

CAZ094-280000-

Tulare County Foothills-

100 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain. Highs 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Colder. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain. Highs 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of fog after

midnight. Highs 45 to 55. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Widespread frost and areas of fog in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Highs

44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 70 44 62 / 0 0 50

CAZ095-280000-

Kern County Mountains-

100 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs at 5000 feet 56 to 62. West

winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 39 to 47. West winds around

25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Windy. Highs at 5000 feet 51 to 57. West winds 25 to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 39 to 47. South winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain, windy. Highs at 5000 feet 44 to 50. Southwest

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and snow. Windy. Lows at 5000 feet 34 to 42. Highs

at 5000 feet 40 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Lows at 5000 feet 31 to 39.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain and snow. Windy. Highs at 5000 feet 40 to 46. Lows at

5000 feet 30 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Windy. Highs at 5000 feet 36 to 42.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows at

5000 feet 27 to 35. Highs at 5000 feet 37 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 70 43 64 / 0 0 20

Tehachapi 62 41 58 / 0 0 20

Frazier Park 61 35 56 / 0 0 20

CAZ096-280000-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

100 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH

LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Windy. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs 51 to 59 at

5000 feet...41 to 49 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts to around 75 mph over higher elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, Chance of snow in the

evening, then snow likely after midnight. Near the crest, a

50 percent chance of snow. Windy. Snow level above 8000 feet.

Lows 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...30 to 35 at 8000 feet. Southwest

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph over higher

elevations.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely...snow likely near the crest.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Breezy. Snow accumulation up

to 5 inches. Snow level 7500 feet. Highs 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...

34 to 42 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts

to around 50 mph over higher elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Windy. Snow accumulation up to

16 inches. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...

27 to 32 at 8000 feet. South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph after midnight. Over higher elevations, south winds

around 25 mph in the evening increasing to 30 to 40 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 55 mph over higher elevations.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain. Very windy. Snow accumulation up to

19 inches. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...

30 to 35 at 8000 feet. South winds 30 to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely and rain. Breezy, colder. Lows

28 to 36 at 5000 feet...19 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 39 to 45 at

5000 feet...29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow and rain. Windy. Lows 28 to 36 at 5000 feet...19 to 25 at

8000 feet. Highs 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Breezy. Lows 24 to 34 at 5000 feet...16 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

35 to 41 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Slight chance of snow. Lows 20 to 30 at 5000 feet...12 to 18 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 36 to

42 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 57 44 51 / 20 60 70

Shaver Lake 56 33 48 / 0 40 60

CAZ097-280000-

Tulare County Mountains-

100 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH

LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...47 to

57 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph in the afternoon. Over higher elevations, west winds 30 to

40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near the crest, partly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow after midnight. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Windy. Snow level above 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 45 at

5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and

snow...a 50 percent chance of snow near the crest. Windy. Snow

level 7500 feet. Highs 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely and chance of rain in the evening,

then rain with snow likely after midnight. Windy. Snow

accumulation up to 10 inches. Snow level 7500 feet. Lows 35 to

42 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph after midnight. Over higher

elevations, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph, Gusts up to 50 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain. Very windy. Snow accumulation up to

18 inches. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...

31 to 39 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely and rain in the evening, then

chance of snow and rain after midnight. Windy, colder. Lows 28 to

38 at 5000 feet...18 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 38 to 48 at

5000 feet...31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Lows 26 to 36 at 5000 feet...19 to

27 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain

in the afternoon. Widespread frost in the afternoon. Windy.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...

29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Windy. Lows 24 to 34 at 5000 feet...15 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Breezy.

Highs 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 21 to 31 at 5000 feet...11 to 21 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs 35 to 45 at

5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 53 28 45 / 0 20 60

CAZ098-280000-

Indian Wells Valley-

100 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 71. Light winds in the morning

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 63 to 70. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain, windy. Highs 52 to 60. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Windy, colder. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Breezy. Highs 49 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain.

Windy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to 54. Lows 28 to

38.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 70 42 69 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 70 40 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ099-280000-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

100 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 73. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 61 to 71. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Breezy. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain, windy. Highs 52 to 62. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Windy, colder. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Breezy.

Highs 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Breezy. Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Windy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of rain. Windy. Highs 46 to

56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 27 to 37.

Highs 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 71 40 69 / 0 0 0

Mojave 69 47 66 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 70 41 69 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 71 40 67 / 0 0 0

