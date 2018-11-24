CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 23, 2018

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for todaytonightand Sund

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 61 to 66. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows

46 to 51. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

58 to 63. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of dense fog after midnight.

Lows 40 to 48. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs

60 to 65. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight.

Lows 41 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

44 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 58 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 56 to

61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 62 48 60 / 20 0 0

Mendota 64 50 61 / 30 0 0

Coalinga 65 46 63 / 20 0 0

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67.

Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows

47 to 52. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

60 to 65. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Areas of dense fog after

midnight. Lows 38 to 46. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs

61 to 66. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight.

Lows 40 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 41 to 49. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 56 to

61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 63 48 61 / 30 0 0

Merced 64 48 62 / 30 0 0

Chowchilla 65 50 63 / 40 0 0

Madera 65 50 63 / 40 0 0

Clovis 63 50 62 / 30 0 0

Fresno 63 51 62 / 30 0 0

Kerman 65 50 61 / 30 0 0

Sanger 64 51 62 / 30 0 0

Reedley 64 50 63 / 30 0 0

Selma 64 49 61 / 30 0 0

Kingsburg 64 49 62 / 30 0 0

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

63 to 68. Light winds in the morning becoming north up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows

48 to 53. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

60 to 65. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Areas of dense fog after

midnight. Lows 38 to 46. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs

62 to 67. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows

38 to 46. Highs 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 59 to

64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 64 48 61 / 20 0 0

Hanford 63 48 61 / 20 0 0

Avenal 67 47 63 / 20 0 0

Taft 65 51 63 / 20 20 0

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

63 to 68. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows

49 to 54. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

61 to 66. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Areas of dense fog after

midnight. Lows 38 to 46. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs 63 to

68. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows

36 to 46. Highs 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent

chance of rain. Highs 63 to 68. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 59 to

64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

55 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 65 50 63 / 30 0 0

Visalia 64 49 62 / 30 0 0

Exeter 65 50 63 / 20 0 0

Tulare 65 50 62 / 20 0 0

Lindsay 65 51 64 / 30 0 0

Porterville 66 50 64 / 30 0 0

Delano 65 52 62 / 20 0 0

Wasco 65 52 62 / 20 0 0

Shafter 65 52 62 / 20 0 0

Bakersfield 65 52 63 / 30 0 0

Arvin 66 50 66 / 40 20 0

Lamont 65 51 66 / 30 0 0

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 55 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 56 to 66. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 60 44 60 / 40 0 0

Oakhurst 61 40 61 / 40 0 0

Tulare County Foothills-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

56 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of dense fog after midnight.

Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs 58 to

66.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

59 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 58 to 66. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

52 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 66 49 65 / 30 0 0

Kern County Mountains-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Windy. Highs at 5000 feet 48 to 56. West winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows at 5000 feet 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 47 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 51 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs at 5000 feet

55 to 60. Lows at 5000 feet 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs at 5000 feet 51 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows at 5000 feet 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs at 5000 feet 44 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow showers. Showers likely in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows at 5000 feet 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Breezy. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs at 5000 feet 45 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 62 43 63 / 30 0 0

Tehachapi 53 41 56 / 40 20 0

Frazier Park 49 37 50 / 30 20 0

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of

snow showers in the morning. Over higher elevations, west winds

around 25 mph in the morning, Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

Chance of showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs 50 to 56 at

5000 feet...42 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 56 at 5000 feet...40 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...26 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...45 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...30 to

36 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow and rain. Windy. Highs 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...

41 to 51 at 8000 feet. Lows 36 to 45 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of snow.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...

27 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Snow in the morning, then snow showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...

24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Cloudy with a chance

of snow showers. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 42 to

50 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 57 42 57 / 50 0 0

Shaver Lake 52 35 52 / 30 0 0

Tulare County Mountains-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

snow showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs 50 to 59 at 5000 feet...44 to

53 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...25 to

35 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 58 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...24 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...27 to

35 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...46 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...43 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Snow in the morning, then snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow showers in the evening,

then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 32 to 42 at

5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs

43 to 49 at 5000 feet...37 to 43 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 47 29 47 / 30 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 62 to 67. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 37 to 45. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 63. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Lows

35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 38 to 46. Highs 52 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 33 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 67 39 61 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 66 40 62 / 0 0 0

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 58 to 68. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph...northwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts

to around 55 mph below the passes.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the evening becoming

north up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 68. Lows

38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 41 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Breezy. Highs 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Breezy, colder. Lows

35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 65 38 63 / 0 0 0

Mojave 63 44 61 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 65 39 63 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 64 39 61 / 0 0 0

