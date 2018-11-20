CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 19, 2018

_____

090 FPUS56 KHNX 200800

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for todaytonightand Wednesd

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-210000-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds in the morning

becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 39 to 49.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 64. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 44 to 52. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Highs 58 to 63. Light winds in the morning becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 43 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 48. Highs

59 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 68 44 60 / 0 0 70

Mendota 70 40 63 / 0 0 60

Coalinga 69 48 62 / 0 0 60

=

$$

CAZ090-210000-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 38 to 48. Light winds in the evening becoming east

around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 66. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 43 to 49. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 45.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs 56 to 61. Lows 42 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45. Highs

59 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. Highs

60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 68 39 61 / 0 0 70

Merced 69 43 61 / 0 0 70

Chowchilla 70 41 64 / 0 0 60

Madera 71 41 65 / 0 0 60

Clovis 69 43 65 / 0 0 50

Fresno 70 44 65 / 0 0 50

Kerman 71 40 64 / 0 0 50

Sanger 70 42 65 / 0 0 50

Reedley 70 43 66 / 0 0 40

Selma 70 43 65 / 0 0 40

Kingsburg 70 41 65 / 0 0 40

=

$$

CAZ091-210000-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 36 to 46. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 64 to 69. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 43 to 51. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds in the morning becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 41 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. Highs

61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 70 40 65 / 0 0 40

Hanford 69 40 65 / 0 0 40

Avenal 71 47 66 / 0 0 40

Taft 70 49 66 / 0 0 30

=

$$

CAZ092-210000-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

36 to 46. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 42 to 50. Light winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

58 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 41 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

58 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. Highs

61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 71 42 66 / 0 0 40

Visalia 70 42 66 / 0 0 30

Exeter 71 42 68 / 0 0 30

Tulare 70 42 67 / 0 0 30

Lindsay 71 40 68 / 0 0 20

Porterville 71 44 69 / 0 0 20

Delano 70 38 68 / 0 0 30

Wasco 70 36 68 / 0 0 30

Shafter 70 35 68 / 0 0 20

Bakersfield 72 44 70 / 0 0 20

Arvin 75 41 71 / 0 0 0

Lamont 75 41 71 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ093-210000-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 50.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs

50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 49 to 59. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

53 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

54 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

56 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 67 44 60 / 0 0 60

Oakhurst 69 39 61 / 0 0 60

=

$$

CAZ094-210000-

Tulare County Foothills-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 41 to 51.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

52 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 71 42 67 / 0 0 30

=

$$

CAZ095-210000-

Kern County Mountains-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 56 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs at 5000 feet 53 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows at 5000 feet 39 to 47. West winds around 25 mph

after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Windy. Highs at 5000 feet 43 to 51. West winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows at 5000 feet

33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs at 5000 feet 45 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 37 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Breezy. Highs at 5000 feet 46 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs at 5000 feet 48 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 33 to

43. Highs at 5000 feet 50 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 71 42 68 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 62 39 59 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 58 36 53 / 0 0 30

=

$$

CAZ096-210000-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...47 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then snow and chance of rain in the afternoon. Near the

crest, slight chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow level

6000 feet. Highs 49 to 56 at 5000 feet...42 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to

19 inches. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...

26 to 31 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds

25 to 30 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Snow and rain likely. Windy. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow

level 6000 feet. Highs 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...30 to 36 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Colder. Lows 28 to 38 at 5000 feet...21 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow and rain likely

in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...33 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Windy. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Breezy. Highs 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40 at

5000 feet...23 to 29 at 8000 feet. Highs 46 to 54 at 5000 feet...

37 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...23 to

29 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...39 to 45 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 63 43 57 / 0 0 60

Shaver Lake 58 35 52 / 0 0 50

=

$$

CAZ097-210000-

Tulare County Mountains-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...47 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, Snow in the

afternoon. Near the crest, a 40 percent chance of snow. Snow

level 6500 feet. Highs 51 to 60 at 5000 feet...43 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Windy. Snow accumulation up to

17 inches. Snow level 7500 feet. Lows 33 to 42 at 5000 feet...

24 to 34 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Snow and rain likely. Windy. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow

level 6000 feet. Highs 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow

after midnight. Breezy. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow and

slight chance of rain. Windy. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet. Lows 33 to

43 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Windy. Highs 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41 at

5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet. Highs 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...

38 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40 at

5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet. Highs 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...

40 to 48 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 52 28 47 / 0 0 40

=

$$

CAZ098-210000-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 69. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds in the morning becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Breezy. Highs 55 to 64. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 35 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 68 38 65 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 69 38 66 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ099-210000-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the west after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 68. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

41 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Breezy. Highs 54 to 64. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 57 to

67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 68 36 66 / 0 0 0

Mojave 67 43 65 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 68 37 66 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 68 38 65 / 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather