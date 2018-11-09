CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 8, 2018

_____

395 FPUS56 KHNX 090700

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for todaytonightand Frid

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-090800-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. Highs

69 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Lows

41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 70 46 70 / 0 0 0

Mendota 71 42 71 / 0 0 0

Coalinga 71 47 73 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ090-090800-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

68 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Lows

37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 70 35 70 / 0 0 0

Merced 70 41 71 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 71 38 71 / 0 0 0

Madera 71 38 72 / 0 0 0

Clovis 71 44 71 / 0 0 0

Fresno 70 44 71 / 0 0 0

Kerman 71 39 72 / 0 0 0

Sanger 71 43 71 / 0 0 0

Reedley 71 43 72 / 0 0 0

Selma 71 43 71 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 71 42 71 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ091-090800-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 33 to

41.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 75. Lows 34 to

44.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Lows

37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 71 40 71 / 0 0 0

Hanford 71 40 71 / 0 0 0

Avenal 70 47 72 / 0 0 0

Taft 72 53 73 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ092-090800-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Light winds in the evening

becoming southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

71 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 72 43 72 / 0 0 0

Visalia 71 42 72 / 0 0 0

Exeter 73 45 73 / 0 0 0

Tulare 71 43 72 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 72 44 73 / 0 0 0

Porterville 72 48 73 / 0 0 0

Delano 71 41 72 / 0 0 0

Wasco 71 39 72 / 0 0 0

Shafter 71 39 72 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 72 48 74 / 0 0 0

Arvin 76 48 76 / 0 0 0

Lamont 75 47 76 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ093-090800-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Clear. Lows 30 to 38. Highs

64 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 64 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 72. Lows

41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 67 42 67 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 70 37 70 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ094-090800-

Tulare County Foothills-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 64 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 64 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Areas of smoke. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Clear. Lows 30 to 38. Highs

64 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 63 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73. Lows

44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 74 44 74 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ095-090800-

Kern County Mountains-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Windy. Highs at

5000 feet 55 to 61. East winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Windy, colder. Lows at

5000 feet 33 to 41. East winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

60 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Windy. Highs at 5000 feet 57 to

63. East winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Areas of smoke in the evening.

Lows at 5000 feet 27 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 59 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 27 to

33. Highs at 5000 feet 56 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 35 to 45.

Highs at 5000 feet 55 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 37 to

47. Highs at 5000 feet 57 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows at 5000 feet 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 61 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 71 40 72 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 62 35 62 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 59 34 57 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ096-090800-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 56 to 62 at 5000 feet...46 to 52 at

8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph in the morning shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...

22 to 28 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph over higher

elevations. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...50 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 24 to 34 at 5000 feet...16 to

22 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 64 at 5000 feet...50 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Clear. Lows 23 to 28 at

5000 feet...19 to 24 at 8000 feet. Highs 56 to 64 at 5000 feet...

49 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...

25 to 33 at 8000 feet. Highs 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...48 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...28 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 64 at

5000 feet...49 to 55 at 8000 feet. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...

29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 67 at 5000 feet...51 to 57 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 65 39 67 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 58 31 59 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ097-090800-

Tulare County Mountains-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Windy. Highs 55 to 65 at

5000 feet...44 to 52 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph

in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. Over

higher elevations, northeast winds 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Windy, colder. Lows 32 to 40 at

5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...

48 to 56 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph in the

morning, Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Areas of smoke. Lows 26 to 34 at

5000 feet...16 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...49 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Clear. Lows 24 to 29 at

5000 feet...19 to 25 at 8000 feet. Highs 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...

46 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...

23 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...47 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...26 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65 at

5000 feet...49 to 55 at 8000 feet. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...

27 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...51 to 59 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 54 25 55 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ098-090800-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM SATURDAY TO 9 AM PST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 63 to 72. North winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 35 to 43. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 72. East winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 26 to 32. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 65 to

72. Light winds in the morning becoming south up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Clear. Widespread frost. Lows

30 to 36. Highs 64 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 46. Highs 62 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. Highs

64 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 70 39 71 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 71 39 71 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ099-090800-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM SATURDAY TO 9 AM PST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 62 to 72. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 31 to 41. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 23 to 33. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 66 to

72. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Clear. Widespread frost. Lows

27 to 37. Highs 63 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 61 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

64 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 69 33 69 / 0 0 0

Mojave 68 39 67 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 68 31 68 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 68 32 68 / 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather