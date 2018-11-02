CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 2, 2018

268 FPUS56 KHNX 022000

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

100 PM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for todaytonightand Saturd

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-022300-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

100 PM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. West winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 80. Lows

45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 81. Lows

43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 82 48 80 / 0 0 0

Mendota 82 45 79 / 0 0 0

Coalinga 82 53 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ090-022300-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

100 PM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Light winds in the

evening becoming south up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 80. Lows

44 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 81. Lows

41 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 80 46 77 / 0 0 0

Merced 81 43 78 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 81 49 77 / 0 0 0

Madera 81 48 78 / 0 0 0

Clovis 81 50 77 / 0 0 0

Fresno 80 51 77 / 0 0 0

Kerman 81 48 77 / 0 0 0

Sanger 81 49 77 / 0 0 0

Reedley 81 50 78 / 0 0 0

Selma 80 47 77 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 80 47 77 / 0 0 0

CAZ091-022300-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

100 PM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 81. Lows

44 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 82. Lows

42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 81 42 77 / 0 0 0

Hanford 80 43 77 / 0 0 0

Avenal 82 49 79 / 0 0 0

Taft 81 56 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ092-022300-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

100 PM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. East winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 81. Lows

44 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 82. Lows

42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 81 48 79 / 0 0 0

Visalia 81 46 78 / 0 0 0

Exeter 81 43 79 / 0 0 0

Tulare 81 45 78 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 81 41 79 / 0 0 0

Porterville 81 47 79 / 0 0 0

Delano 80 40 78 / 0 0 0

Wasco 80 41 78 / 0 0 0

Shafter 81 41 78 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 81 51 79 / 0 0 0

Arvin 82 46 81 / 0 0 0

Lamont 82 48 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ093-022300-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

100 PM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 79. Lows

44 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows

43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 77 48 75 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 78 40 76 / 0 0 0

CAZ094-022300-

Tulare County Foothills-

100 PM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 73 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 71 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 73 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows

48 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows

46 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 82 45 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ095-022300-

Kern County Mountains-

100 PM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 67 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 67 to 73. Gusts up to

40 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 68 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 47 to

57.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs at 5000 feet 63 to

72. Lows at 5000 feet 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs at 5000 feet

62 to 68. Lows at 5000 feet 40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 81 46 80 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 74 40 74 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 72 41 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ096-022300-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

100 PM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73 at 5000 feet...57 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, north winds around 25 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...58 to 64 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, north winds around 25 mph in

the morning. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...

34 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 74 at 5000 feet...56 to 64 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 42 to 52 at

5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...52 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...33 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...55 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 67 at

5000 feet...51 to 59 at 8000 feet. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...

31 to 37 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 73 45 74 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 68 34 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ097-022300-

Tulare County Mountains-

100 PM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 65 to 75 at 5000 feet...

56 to 66 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 29 to 39 at

5000 feet...28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...

57 to 65 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 32 to 42 at

5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 65 to 75 at

5000 feet...58 to 68 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 34 to 44 at

5000 feet...31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 70 at

5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 63 34 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ098-022300-

Indian Wells Valley-

100 PM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83. Light winds in the morning

becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Light winds in the morning

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 58.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows

47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 83 46 83 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 82 42 82 / 0 0 0

CAZ099-022300-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

100 PM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 84. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 43 to 53. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph...northwest 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph below the passes.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 84. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 77 to 85. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows

45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows

43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 82 45 81 / 0 0 0

Mojave 81 47 80 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 82 42 82 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 82 44 81 / 0 0 0

