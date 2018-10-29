CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 28, 2018

046 FPUS56 KHNX 290800

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

100 AM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for todaytonightand Tuesd

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-292300-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

100 AM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83.

Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 84. Lows 48 to

58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 73 49 78 / 0 0 0

Mendota 73 46 75 / 0 0 0

Coalinga 74 50 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ090-292300-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

100 AM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 71 to 76. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 78 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 72 41 76 / 0 0 0

Merced 73 43 76 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 73 40 74 / 0 0 0

Madera 73 40 74 / 0 0 0

Clovis 73 45 74 / 0 0 0

Fresno 73 44 73 / 0 0 0

Kerman 72 42 73 / 0 0 0

Sanger 73 42 73 / 0 0 0

Reedley 72 43 72 / 0 0 0

Selma 72 42 73 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 73 42 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ091-292300-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

100 AM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 70 to 75. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 78 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 72 42 73 / 0 0 0

Hanford 72 41 72 / 0 0 0

Avenal 72 47 73 / 0 0 0

Taft 71 54 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ092-292300-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

100 AM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 78 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 72 44 73 / 0 0 0

Visalia 73 42 73 / 0 0 0

Exeter 73 46 73 / 0 0 0

Tulare 73 42 73 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 73 45 73 / 0 0 0

Porterville 72 49 72 / 0 0 0

Delano 71 41 72 / 0 0 0

Wasco 72 41 72 / 0 0 0

Shafter 72 40 72 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 71 50 72 / 0 0 0

Arvin 72 50 75 / 0 0 0

Lamont 71 48 74 / 0 0 0

CAZ093-292300-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

100 AM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 72 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

71 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 69 47 69 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 70 43 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ094-292300-

Tulare County Foothills-

100 AM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 64 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 72 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 74 48 74 / 0 0 0

CAZ095-292300-

Kern County Mountains-

100 AM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 57 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 57 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 39 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 60 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet

43 to 53. Highs at 5000 feet 64 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 73 48 72 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 65 41 65 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 63 37 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ096-292300-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

100 AM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...50 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...32 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...50 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...32 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...51 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50 at

5000 feet...36 to 41 at 8000 feet. Highs 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...

55 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to

51 at 5000 feet...35 to 42 at 8000 feet. Highs 64 to 72 at

5000 feet...55 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 69 at

5000 feet...53 to 61 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...

36 to 42 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 65 49 67 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 61 39 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ097-292300-

Tulare County Mountains-

100 AM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...

53 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 41 to 47 at

5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...

49 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...32 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...50 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...

34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...53 to

63 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

42 to 51 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at 8000 feet. Highs 63 to 73 at

5000 feet...55 to 65 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52 at

5000 feet...36 to 42 at 8000 feet. Highs 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...

53 to 63 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 57 35 55 / 0 0 0

CAZ098-292300-

Indian Wells Valley-

100 AM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 83. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 78. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52. North winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 77. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 75 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 82 50 77 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 82 50 77 / 0 0 0

CAZ099-292300-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

100 AM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 72 to 82. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 43 to 53. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 76. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 73 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 74 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 80 43 75 / 0 0 0

Mojave 76 49 73 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 80 43 75 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 79 43 74 / 0 0 0

