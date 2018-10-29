CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 28, 2018

_____

537 FPUS56 KHNX 290500

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1000 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonightMondayMonday nightand Tuesd

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-291100-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 80.

Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83.

Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 84. Lows 48 to

58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 50 73 49 78 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 49 73 46 75 / 0 0 0 0

Coalinga 52 74 50 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ090-291100-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 71 to 76. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 80.

Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 78 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 45 72 41 76 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 48 73 43 76 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 47 73 40 74 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 47 73 40 74 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 50 73 45 74 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 50 73 44 73 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 48 72 42 73 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 49 73 42 73 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 48 72 43 72 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 51 72 42 73 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 50 73 42 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ091-291100-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 70 to 75. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 84. Lows

44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 50 72 42 73 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 49 72 41 72 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 51 72 47 73 / 0 0 0 0

Taft 59 71 54 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ092-291100-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 84. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 49 72 44 73 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 49 73 42 73 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 49 73 46 73 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 49 73 42 73 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 49 73 45 73 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 52 72 49 72 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 48 71 41 72 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 48 72 41 72 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 48 72 40 72 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 55 71 50 72 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 55 72 50 75 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 53 71 48 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ093-291100-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1000 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 78.

Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 72 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

71 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 50 69 47 69 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 47 70 43 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ094-291100-

Tulare County Foothills-

1000 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 48 to 56.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 64 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 51 74 48 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ095-291100-

Kern County Mountains-

1000 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows at 5000 feet 43 to 53. Gusts up to

40 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 57 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 57 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 39 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs at 5000 feet

62 to 72. Lows at 5000 feet 43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 51 73 48 72 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 46 65 41 65 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 42 63 37 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ096-291100-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1000 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...

35 to 41 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph over higher

elevations. Gusts up to 40 mph over higher elevations.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...50 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...32 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...50 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...32 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...51 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50 at

5000 feet...36 to 41 at 8000 feet. Highs 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...

55 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to

51 at 5000 feet...35 to 42 at 8000 feet. Highs 64 to 72 at

5000 feet...55 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 69 at

5000 feet...53 to 61 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...

36 to 42 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 49 65 49 67 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 42 61 39 59 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ097-291100-

Tulare County Mountains-

1000 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 43 to 51 at

5000 feet...36 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...

53 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 41 to 47 at

5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...

49 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...32 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 69 at

5000 feet...50 to 58 at 8000 feet. Lows 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...

34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...53 to

63 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

42 to 51 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at 8000 feet. Highs 63 to 73 at

5000 feet...55 to 65 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52 at

5000 feet...36 to 42 at 8000 feet. Highs 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...

53 to 63 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 37 57 35 55 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ098-291100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1000 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 83. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 78. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52. North winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 77.

Lows 45 to 53.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 84. Lows

48 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 54 82 50 77 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 53 82 50 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ099-291100-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1000 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 50 to 58. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 72 to 82. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 43 to 53. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 76.

Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows

47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 51 80 43 75 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 57 76 49 73 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 52 80 43 75 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 51 79 43 74 / 0 0 0 0

