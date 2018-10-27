CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 27, 2018

_____

037 FPUS56 KHNX 271500

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

800 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for todaytonightand Sund

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-272300-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

800 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 73 to 78. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to

55. Highs 73 to 83.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 84 55 80 / 0 0 0

Mendota 85 53 79 / 0 0 0

Coalinga 85 57 80 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ090-272300-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

800 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 73 to 78. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to

53. Highs 73 to 82.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 83 49 78 / 0 0 0

Merced 84 53 79 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 84 52 79 / 0 0 0

Madera 85 53 80 / 0 0 0

Clovis 85 54 80 / 0 0 0

Fresno 84 54 80 / 0 0 0

Kerman 84 53 79 / 0 0 0

Sanger 85 53 80 / 0 0 0

Reedley 85 53 81 / 0 0 0

Selma 84 54 80 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 84 52 80 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ091-272300-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

800 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. Light winds in the evening

becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 72 to 77. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows 41 to

51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 79 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 84 53 80 / 0 0 0

Hanford 84 52 80 / 0 0 0

Avenal 84 56 80 / 0 0 0

Taft 85 61 80 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ092-272300-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

800 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds

in the morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 56. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds

in the morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 72 to 81. Lows 42 to

52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 78 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 85 52 80 / 0 0 0

Visalia 84 52 80 / 0 0 0

Exeter 85 53 80 / 0 0 0

Tulare 84 52 80 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 85 51 80 / 0 0 0

Porterville 85 55 80 / 0 0 0

Delano 84 50 80 / 0 0 0

Wasco 84 50 79 / 0 0 0

Shafter 84 50 79 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 85 57 80 / 0 0 0

Arvin 87 57 81 / 0 0 0

Lamont 86 56 81 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ093-272300-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

800 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to

55. Highs 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 81 53 75 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 83 51 77 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ094-272300-

Tulare County Foothills-

800 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 78 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 72 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 67 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows 45 to

55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 72 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 86 55 82 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ095-272300-

Kern County Mountains-

800 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 73 to 79.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 46 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 66 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows at 5000 feet 43 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 60 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 41 to

49. Highs at 5000 feet 61 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 42 to 48.

Highs at 5000 feet 63 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet

43 to 51. Highs at 5000 feet 64 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 86 53 81 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 80 47 74 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 77 47 70 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ096-272300-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

800 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75 at 5000 feet...60 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...37 to 43 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 64 to 70 at 5000 feet...54 to

62 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph over higher elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 38 to 48 at

5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations,

southwest winds around 25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 40 mph

over higher elevations.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...52 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48 at

5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...

51 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48 at

5000 feet...34 to 39 at 8000 feet. Highs 64 to 70 at 5000 feet...

55 to 61 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 76 45 70 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 71 43 66 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ097-272300-

Tulare County Mountains-

800 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 69 to 79 at 5000 feet...

61 to 70 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...

38 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 65 to 75 at 5000 feet...

59 to 69 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 43 to 49 at

5000 feet...36 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...

54 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...31 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...51 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48 at

5000 feet...31 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...

52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 67 39 64 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ098-272300-

Indian Wells Valley-

800 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 88. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 83. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 80. Lows 46 to

52.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows

47 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 87 53 88 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 88 53 87 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ099-272300-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

800 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 57. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

69 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 71 to

79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 72 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 87 50 86 / 0 0 0

Mojave 87 58 84 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 87 50 85 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 88 50 85 / 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather