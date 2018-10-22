CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 21, 2018

076 FPUS56 KHNX 221200

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

500 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for todaytonightand Tuesd

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-222300-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

500 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 78 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 82 to

87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

80 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 81 50 77 / 0 0 0

Mendota 81 48 78 / 0 0 0

Coalinga 82 55 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ090-222300-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

500 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

Highs 78 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 87. Lows 49 to

58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 79 42 75 / 0 0 0

Merced 80 46 76 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 80 45 77 / 0 0 0

Madera 81 45 78 / 0 0 0

Clovis 81 51 79 / 0 0 0

Fresno 81 50 79 / 0 0 0

Kerman 81 45 78 / 0 0 0

Sanger 81 49 79 / 0 0 0

Reedley 81 50 79 / 0 0 0

Selma 80 48 79 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 80 47 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ091-222300-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

500 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 54.

Highs 79 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

82 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

81 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 81 46 79 / 0 0 0

Hanford 81 46 79 / 0 0 0

Avenal 81 53 79 / 0 0 0

Taft 81 59 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ092-222300-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

500 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 79 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 82 to 87.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 89. Lows

51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 81 50 80 / 0 0 0

Visalia 81 48 80 / 0 0 0

Exeter 81 51 80 / 0 0 0

Tulare 81 49 80 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 81 51 80 / 0 0 0

Porterville 81 55 80 / 0 0 0

Delano 81 48 79 / 0 0 0

Wasco 81 47 79 / 0 0 0

Shafter 81 47 80 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 82 56 80 / 0 0 0

Arvin 83 56 82 / 0 0 0

Lamont 83 55 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ093-222300-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

500 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 72 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows 51 to

61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 76 51 74 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 77 47 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ094-222300-

Tulare County Foothills-

500 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 72 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs 78 to

86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

77 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 81 52 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ095-222300-

Kern County Mountains-

500 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 65 to 71.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 43 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 64 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 43 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 63 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet

44 to 52. Highs at 5000 feet 67 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 47 to

57. Highs at 5000 feet 71 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet

48 to 58. Highs at 5000 feet 68 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 79 51 79 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 72 45 72 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 67 42 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ096-222300-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

500 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...50 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 67 at 5000 feet...50 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...35 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...52 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

43 to 53 at 5000 feet...35 to 44 at 8000 feet. Highs 64 to 72 at

5000 feet...56 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 76 at

5000 feet...57 to 67 at 8000 feet. Lows 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...

38 to 44 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 76 49 74 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 62 40 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ097-222300-

Tulare County Mountains-

500 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs 61 to 71 at

5000 feet...49 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...34 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...52 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51 at

5000 feet...36 to 42 at 8000 feet. Highs 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...

55 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...37 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 78 at

5000 feet...58 to 68 at 8000 feet. Lows 45 to 54 at 5000 feet...

37 to 45 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 56 35 56 / 0 0 0

CAZ098-222300-

Indian Wells Valley-

500 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 82. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 83. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58.

Highs 79 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

Highs 81 to 88.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 89. Lows

55 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 81 53 81 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 81 54 82 / 0 0 0

CAZ099-222300-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

500 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 83. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. West winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 80 to 88.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 80 48 81 / 0 0 0

Mojave 79 55 79 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 80 49 80 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 80 49 80 / 0 0 0

