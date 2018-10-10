CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 10, 2018

_____

857 FPUS56 KHNX 101400

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

700 AM PDT Wed Oct 10 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for todaytonightand Thursd

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-102300-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

700 AM PDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs 82 to

88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 78 54 79 / 0 0 0

Mendota 78 52 78 / 0 0 0

Coalinga 77 56 78 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ090-102300-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

700 AM PDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 55. Highs 81 to

87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 77 49 78 / 0 0 0

Merced 78 52 78 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 78 51 78 / 0 0 0

Madera 79 51 78 / 0 0 0

Clovis 79 55 78 / 0 0 0

Fresno 79 55 78 / 0 0 0

Kerman 79 51 78 / 0 0 0

Sanger 79 52 78 / 0 0 0

Reedley 79 52 78 / 0 0 0

Selma 79 53 77 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 79 51 77 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ091-102300-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

700 AM PDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Light winds in the

evening becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 59. Highs 82 to

87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 79 53 78 / 0 0 0

Hanford 79 52 78 / 0 0 0

Avenal 77 56 77 / 0 0 0

Taft 78 58 76 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ092-102300-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

700 AM PDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs 81 to

87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 79 51 78 / 0 0 0

Visalia 79 51 78 / 0 0 0

Exeter 79 51 78 / 0 0 0

Tulare 79 53 78 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 79 50 77 / 0 0 0

Porterville 79 53 78 / 0 0 0

Delano 79 51 78 / 0 0 0

Wasco 79 50 77 / 0 0 0

Shafter 79 49 77 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 80 56 78 / 0 0 0

Arvin 81 53 79 / 0 0 0

Lamont 81 53 78 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ093-102300-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

700 AM PDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs 75 to

85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 72 51 71 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 73 45 72 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ094-102300-

Tulare County Foothills-

700 AM PDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 49 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 77 51 76 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ095-102300-

Kern County Mountains-

700 AM PDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 61 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 58 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs at 5000 feet 63 to 69. East winds

around 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at

5000 feet 44 to 53. Highs at 5000 feet 64 to 72.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 64 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 43 to

51. Highs at 5000 feet 66 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 76 50 74 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 68 45 66 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 65 38 63 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ096-102300-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

700 AM PDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

58 to 64 at 5000 feet...46 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Near the

crest, a 20 percent chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows

41 to 49 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Slight chance of showers. Chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Snow level above

8000 feet. Highs 56 to 62 at 5000 feet...46 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and

slight chance of showers in the evening, then slight chance of

snow showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Snow level above 8000 feet. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...31 to

37 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 69 at 5000 feet...51 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 52 at

5000 feet...32 to 39 at 8000 feet. Highs 64 to 72 at 5000 feet...

53 to 61 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 69 49 68 / 0 20 20

Shaver Lake 58 37 57 / 0 0 20

=

$$

CAZ097-102300-

Tulare County Mountains-

700 AM PDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Near the crest, slight chance of snow showers.

Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 66 at

5000 feet...46 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level above 8000 feet. Lows 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...

30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...50 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...32 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...

53 to 63 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49 at

5000 feet...31 to 39 at 8000 feet. Highs 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...

51 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...

30 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...54 to 62 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 54 32 53 / 0 0 20

=

$$

CAZ098-102300-

Indian Wells Valley-

700 AM PDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 80. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 78. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 82. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59.

Highs 74 to 84.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Highs

76 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 79 53 78 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 79 51 78 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ099-102300-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

700 AM PDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 81. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 74 to 84.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. Highs

74 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 77 47 76 / 0 0 0

Mojave 76 54 74 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 77 49 75 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 77 48 74 / 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

