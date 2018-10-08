CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 8, 2018

_____

616 FPUS56 KHNX 082000

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

100 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for todaytonightand Tuesd

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-082300-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

100 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

81 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 83 55 84 / 0 0 0

Mendota 83 52 84 / 0 0 0

Coalinga 83 58 84 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ090-082300-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

100 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds in the morning

becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. Highs

80 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 82 49 83 / 0 0 0

Merced 83 52 84 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 83 51 84 / 0 0 0

Madera 83 52 84 / 0 0 0

Clovis 82 55 83 / 0 0 0

Fresno 83 55 84 / 0 0 0

Kerman 83 51 84 / 0 0 0

Sanger 82 52 83 / 0 0 0

Reedley 82 52 83 / 0 0 0

Selma 82 54 83 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 83 52 84 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ091-082300-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

100 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

50 to 56. Highs 76 to 81.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 88. Lows 51 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 83 52 84 / 0 0 0

Hanford 83 52 84 / 0 0 0

Avenal 83 57 84 / 0 0 0

Taft 83 59 84 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ092-082300-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

100 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. East winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

49 to 56. Highs 77 to 82.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 88. Lows 49 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 82 52 83 / 0 0 0

Visalia 83 51 84 / 0 0 0

Exeter 82 51 83 / 0 0 0

Tulare 83 52 84 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 82 50 83 / 0 0 0

Porterville 83 54 84 / 0 0 0

Delano 83 52 84 / 0 0 0

Wasco 83 50 84 / 0 0 0

Shafter 83 50 84 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 83 58 84 / 0 0 0

Arvin 84 54 85 / 0 0 0

Lamont 84 55 85 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ093-082300-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

100 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

47 to 57. Highs 68 to 78.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 76 52 77 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 78 45 79 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ094-082300-

Tulare County Foothills-

100 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows

48 to 58.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 81 51 82 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ095-082300-

Kern County Mountains-

100 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs at 5000 feet 65 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 66 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 43 to 53. West

winds around 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 62 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs at 5000 feet

60 to 68. Lows at 5000 feet 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs at 5000 feet 64 to 73.

Lows at 5000 feet 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet

44 to 54. Highs at 5000 feet 65 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 80 51 81 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 72 46 73 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 71 39 72 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ096-082300-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

100 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...53 to

61 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71 at 5000 feet...54 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...32 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65 at 5000 feet...47 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...

31 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow

showers and slight chance of showers. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 57 to 63 at 5000 feet...46 to 54 at 8000 feet.

Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 69 at 5000 feet...51 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...33 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 66 to 73 at 5000 feet...

55 to 61 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...32 to 40 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 73 49 74 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 63 37 64 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ097-082300-

Tulare County Mountains-

100 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...52 to

62 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...53 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...

29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and

slight chance of showers in the evening, then slight chance of

snow showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...

52 to 62 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 58 34 59 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ098-082300-

Indian Wells Valley-

100 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 84. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 85. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 52 to 58. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 81. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 53 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Highs

77 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 83 53 84 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 83 51 84 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ099-082300-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

100 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 55. Highs 70 to

80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58. Highs

74 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 80 48 81 / 0 0 0

Mojave 78 55 79 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 79 50 80 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 79 50 80 / 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather