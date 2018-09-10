CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

_____

951 FPUS56 KHNX 100400

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

900 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonightMondayMonday nightand Tuesd

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-101100-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

900 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94. West winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 60.

Highs 80 to 90.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 95. Lows 55 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 58 91 58 87 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 58 92 57 90 / 0 0 0 0

Coalinga 67 96 66 94 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ090-101100-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

900 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 88.

Lows 51 to 59.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 53 90 53 88 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 56 91 56 89 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 57 93 56 90 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 57 93 57 92 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 63 94 62 93 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 63 94 63 92 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 58 94 58 92 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 60 95 60 93 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 59 95 59 93 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 61 94 61 93 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 59 95 59 93 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ091-101100-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

900 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 91. Lows

54 to 63.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 97. Lows 56 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 60 94 60 93 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 59 94 59 93 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 66 96 65 94 / 0 0 0 0

Taft 69 95 68 93 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ092-101100-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

900 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 65. North winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 91. Lows

53 to 63.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 97. Lows 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 59 95 59 93 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 59 94 59 92 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 60 95 59 93 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 61 94 61 93 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 59 94 59 92 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 63 94 62 92 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 61 95 61 93 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 61 95 60 93 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 61 95 60 93 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 67 95 66 93 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 66 96 65 94 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 65 96 64 94 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ093-101100-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

900 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 84.

Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs 84 to

94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 61 88 59 85 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 59 91 57 88 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ094-101100-

Tulare County Foothills-

900 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows

53 to 63.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 63 95 62 93 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ095-101100-

Kern County Mountains-

900 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 55 to 65. Northwest

winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 77 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows at 5000 feet 54 to 64.

Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 75 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs at

5000 feet 72 to 82. Lows at 5000 feet 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs at 5000 feet 77 to 87.

Lows at 5000 feet 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 65 93 64 91 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 58 84 58 81 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 54 83 54 82 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ096-101100-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

900 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 85 at 5000 feet...67 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 81 at 5000 feet...64 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 64 to

74 at 5000 feet...56 to 66 at 8000 feet. Lows 47 to 57 at

5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 79 at

5000 feet...62 to 70 at 8000 feet. Lows 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...

38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 83 at 5000 feet...

64 to 73 at 8000 feet. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 61 93 59 89 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 53 79 52 76 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ097-101100-

Tulare County Mountains-

900 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...69 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85 at 5000 feet...66 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 73 to 83 at

5000 feet...64 to 74 at 8000 feet. Lows 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...

41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 47 74 47 71 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ098-101100-

Indian Wells Valley-

900 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 66 to 72. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 66 to 72. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 88 to

97. Lows 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Highs 92 to

101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 69 101 69 100 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 66 101 66 101 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ099-101100-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

900 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 62 to 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 62 to 70. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 61 to 69. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 85 to 95. Lows

58 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to

68. Highs 87 to 97.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 63 99 64 98 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 70 97 70 95 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 64 99 64 96 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 63 98 63 95 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

