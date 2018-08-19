CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 18, 2018

_____

853 FPUS56 KHNX 190800

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

100 AM PDT Sun Aug 19 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for todaytonightand Mond

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-192300-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

100 AM PDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to

69. Highs 93 to 100.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 93 to 99. Lows 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 100 65 96 / 0 0 0

Mendota 101 64 97 / 0 0 0

Coalinga 105 73 102 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ090-192300-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

100 AM PDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66. Highs

93 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 66. Highs

93 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 100 58 96 / 0 0 0

Merced 101 63 97 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 102 63 98 / 0 0 0

Madera 103 63 99 / 0 0 0

Clovis 104 69 101 / 0 0 0

Fresno 103 69 101 / 0 0 0

Kerman 103 63 99 / 0 0 0

Sanger 103 66 101 / 0 0 0

Reedley 104 66 101 / 0 0 0

Selma 104 66 101 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 104 65 102 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ091-192300-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

100 AM PDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

96 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

96 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 103 66 100 / 0 0 0

Hanford 103 64 101 / 0 0 0

Avenal 104 73 101 / 0 0 0

Taft 103 77 102 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ092-192300-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

100 AM PDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 100. Lows 60 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 104 66 102 / 0 0 0

Visalia 103 65 100 / 0 0 0

Exeter 103 68 101 / 0 0 0

Tulare 103 66 100 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 103 67 101 / 0 0 0

Porterville 103 71 101 / 0 0 0

Delano 103 66 101 / 0 0 0

Wasco 103 67 101 / 0 0 0

Shafter 103 67 102 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 103 75 102 / 0 0 0

Arvin 104 73 104 / 0 0 0

Lamont 104 73 104 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ093-192300-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

100 AM PDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. Highs

89 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

89 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 96 70 94 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 97 64 97 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ094-192300-

Tulare County Foothills-

100 AM PDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 62 to

72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 101 70 100 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ095-192300-

Kern County Mountains-

100 AM PDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 83 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 61 to 71. Gusts up to 40 mph

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 83 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 60 to 70.

West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs at 5000 feet 81 to 91. West winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear, windy. Lows at 5000 feet

58 to 68. Highs at 5000 feet 80 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 100 72 100 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 89 65 90 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 86 59 85 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ096-192300-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

100 AM PDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91 at 5000 feet...73 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...46 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89 at 5000 feet...71 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...45 to

53 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around

25 mph in the evening, Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 80 to 86 at 5000 feet...69 to

75 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 56 to

66 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at 8000 feet. Highs 79 to 87 at

5000 feet...69 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 55 to

65 at 5000 feet...43 to 52 at 8000 feet. Highs 79 to 87 at

5000 feet...70 to 76 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 91 58 90 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 84 52 83 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ097-192300-

Tulare County Mountains-

100 AM PDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93 at 5000 feet...73 to 83 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93 at 5000 feet...72 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 58 to 68 at

5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...69 to

79 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...46 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear, windy. Highs 79 to 89 at

5000 feet...70 to 80 at 8000 feet. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...

45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 79 48 78 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ098-192300-

Indian Wells Valley-

100 AM PDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 109. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 75 to 80. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 108. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 79. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 105. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 96 to 106.

Lows 70 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 107 79 106 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 108 77 107 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ099-192300-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

100 AM PDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 97 to 107. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 78. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 65 to 75.

Highs 94 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 106 70 104 / 0 0 0

Mojave 104 77 102 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 105 72 102 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 105 71 101 / 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather