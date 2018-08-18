CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 17, 2018

950 FPUS56 KHNX 180700

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for todaytonightand Sund

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-182300-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

93 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 99 66 99 / 0 0 0

Mendota 99 65 99 / 0 0 0

Coalinga 103 74 104 / 0 0 0

CAZ090-182300-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 101.

Lows 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 100 60 98 / 0 0 0

Merced 100 64 99 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 100 64 100 / 0 0 0

Madera 101 65 101 / 0 0 0

Clovis 102 71 102 / 0 0 0

Fresno 102 71 102 / 0 0 0

Kerman 101 65 100 / 0 0 0

Sanger 102 67 102 / 0 0 0

Reedley 102 67 102 / 0 0 0

Selma 102 69 102 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 102 67 102 / 0 0 0

CAZ091-182300-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

96 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 101 68 101 / 0 0 0

Hanford 102 67 101 / 0 0 0

Avenal 103 74 103 / 0 0 0

Taft 101 78 102 / 0 0 0

CAZ092-182300-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 103.

Lows 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 102 67 102 / 0 0 0

Visalia 101 67 100 / 0 0 0

Exeter 101 69 101 / 0 0 0

Tulare 101 68 101 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 101 68 101 / 0 0 0

Porterville 101 72 101 / 0 0 0

Delano 101 68 101 / 0 0 0

Wasco 102 68 101 / 0 0 0

Shafter 102 69 102 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 102 74 102 / 0 0 0

Arvin 102 74 103 / 0 0 0

Lamont 102 74 103 / 0 0 0

CAZ093-182300-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 93 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 100.

Lows 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 96 71 96 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 97 65 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ094-182300-

Tulare County Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to

74. Highs 91 to 101.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 100 71 101 / 0 0 0

CAZ095-182300-

Kern County Mountains-

1200 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 82 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 62 to 72. Gusts up to 40 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 84 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 61 to 71.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 84 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet

60 to 70. Highs at 5000 feet 83 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 60 to 70.

Highs at 5000 feet 83 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 99 73 100 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 88 66 90 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 86 60 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ096-182300-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1200 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 89 at

5000 feet...72 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 59 to 69 at

5000 feet...50 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91 at 5000 feet...73 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90 at 5000 feet...72 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 90 at

5000 feet...69 to 78 at 8000 feet. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...

47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 91 69 91 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 84 58 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ097-182300-

Tulare County Mountains-

1200 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...71 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93 at 5000 feet...73 to 83 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...51 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93 at 5000 feet...72 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69 at

5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...

71 to 81 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 78 54 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ098-182300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 107. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 81. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 108. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 107. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 79.

Highs 97 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 73 to 79. Highs 98 to

108.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 105 80 106 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 106 76 107 / 0 0 0

CAZ099-182300-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 71 to 79. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 97 to 107. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph in the morning shifting to the

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 78. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77.

Highs 95 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. Highs 96 to

106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 104 72 106 / 0 0 0

Mojave 102 79 103 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 103 73 104 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 103 72 104 / 0 0 0

