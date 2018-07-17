CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 16, 2018

_____

581 FPUS56 KHNX 171000

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

300 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for todaytonightand Wednesd

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-172300-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

300 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon,

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 77.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 103. Lows

68 to 77.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 104. Lows 68 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 101 68 103 / 0 0 0

Mendota 100 69 101 / 0 0 0

Coalinga 104 78 104 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ090-172300-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

300 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

99 to 105. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 104. Lows

68 to 76.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 104. Lows 67 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 100 63 102 / 0 0 0

Merced 101 68 102 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 102 68 102 / 0 0 0

Madera 102 68 103 / 0 0 0

Clovis 104 75 104 / 0 0 0

Fresno 104 75 104 / 0 0 0

Kerman 102 68 102 / 0 0 0

Sanger 104 71 104 / 0 0 0

Reedley 104 71 104 / 0 0 0

Selma 104 72 104 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 105 71 105 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ091-172300-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

300 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 70 to 78. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to

77. Highs 99 to 105.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 97 to 102. Lows 70 to

76.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 105. Lows

70 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 102 72 103 / 0 0 0

Hanford 103 70 104 / 0 0 0

Avenal 102 77 102 / 0 0 0

Taft 102 81 103 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ092-172300-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

300 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 101 to 106. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 70 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 78.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 104. Lows

69 to 78.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 104. Lows 69 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 104 72 105 / 0 0 0

Visalia 102 70 103 / 0 0 0

Exeter 103 73 104 / 0 0 0

Tulare 102 72 103 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 103 72 103 / 0 0 20

Porterville 103 76 103 / 0 0 20

Delano 102 71 103 / 0 0 0

Wasco 102 71 103 / 0 0 0

Shafter 103 72 103 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 102 78 103 / 0 0 0

Arvin 104 78 104 / 0 0 0

Lamont 103 77 104 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ093-172300-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

300 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the day. Highs

96 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 68 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

69 to 79.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78.

Highs 94 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 99 73 99 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 100 68 101 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ094-172300-

Tulare County Foothills-

300 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 95 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 71 to 79.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 95 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 79.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 103. Lows 70 to 79.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows

69 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 102 74 103 / 0 0 20

=

$$

CAZ095-172300-

Kern County Mountains-

300 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 85 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 65 to 75. Northwest

winds around 25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs at 5000 feet 86 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows at 5000 feet 65 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs at 5000 feet 85 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs at 5000 feet 82 to 92. Lows at

5000 feet 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs at

5000 feet 83 to 93. Lows at 5000 feet 62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 101 77 101 / 0 0 20

Tehachapi 90 69 91 / 0 0 20

Frazier Park 87 62 87 / 0 0 20

=

$$

CAZ096-172300-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

300 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the day. Near the

crest, a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 86 to 92 at 5000 feet...75 to 81 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Haze and areas of smoke through the

night. Lows 64 to 72 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 93 at 5000 feet...75 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 64 to 72 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 91 at 5000 feet...73 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 71 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs 84 to 90 at 5000 feet...72 to 78 at

8000 feet. Lows 62 to 71 at 5000 feet...51 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent. Highs 82 to 88 at 5000 feet...70 to

76 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

Lows 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...52 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 87 at 5000 feet...69 to 75 at

8000 feet. Lows 62 to 71 at 5000 feet...51 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 83 to 89 at 5000 feet...72 to 77 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 92 68 93 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 87 60 87 / 0 0 20

=

$$

CAZ097-172300-

Tulare County Mountains-

300 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 94 at 5000 feet...

74 to 84 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 67 to 72 at 5000 feet...55 to

63 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, mostly cloudy in the

morning, then a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

85 to 95 at 5000 feet...74 to 82 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 66 to 72 at 5000 feet...

55 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 94 at 5000 feet...72 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy. Lows 64 to 71 at

5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet. Highs 83 to 93 at 5000 feet...

70 to 80 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

82 to 92 at 5000 feet...71 to 81 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 81 57 81 / 0 0 30

=

$$

CAZ098-172300-

Indian Wells Valley-

300 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 111. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 79 to 85. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 99 to 108. West winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows 78 to 84. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 98 to 106. Light winds in the morning becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 84.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 98 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 77 to 83.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 109. Lows

77 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 109 84 107 / 0 0 20

Ridgecrest 110 82 107 / 0 0 20

=

$$

CAZ099-172300-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

300 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 99 to 109. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 75 to 83. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 97 to 107. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 73 to 81. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 96 to 106. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 81.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 105. Lows 72 to 81.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 106. Lows

72 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 107 76 105 / 0 0 20

Mojave 104 82 103 / 0 0 20

Edwards AFB 105 78 103 / 0 0 20

Rosamond 104 75 102 / 0 0 20

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather