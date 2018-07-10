CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 10, 2018

_____

450 FPUS56 KHNX 102100

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

200 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for todaytonightand Wednesd

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-102300-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

200 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101, Light winds, Gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 74.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 103. Lows

66 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 101 64 97 / 0 0 0

Mendota 102 64 98 / 0 0 0

Coalinga 107 74 99 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ090-102300-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

200 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 73.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 106. Lows

65 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 100 59 97 / 0 0 0

Merced 101 64 98 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 101 62 98 / 0 0 0

Madera 100 64 99 / 0 0 0

Clovis 102 70 101 / 0 0 0

Fresno 103 71 101 / 0 0 0

Kerman 102 63 99 / 0 0 0

Sanger 102 68 100 / 0 0 0

Reedley 100 67 101 / 0 0 0

Selma 101 68 101 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 101 67 101 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ091-102300-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

200 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 102 to 110. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. West winds up to 10 mph.

Heat index readings around 110 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. West winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 76.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 104. Lows

68 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 102 68 99 / 0 0 0

Hanford 101 67 100 / 0 0 0

Avenal 108 73 98 / 0 0 0

Taft 106 79 100 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ092-102300-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

200 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 104. South winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 77. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 76.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 104. Lows

68 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 100 68 102 / 0 0 0

Visalia 99 67 99 / 0 0 0

Exeter 99 69 101 / 0 0 0

Tulare 100 68 100 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 100 68 101 / 0 0 0

Porterville 99 73 100 / 0 0 0

Delano 102 68 100 / 0 0 0

Wasco 104 67 100 / 0 0 0

Shafter 103 68 100 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 101 75 100 / 0 0 0

Arvin 103 75 101 / 0 0 0

Lamont 103 74 101 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ093-102300-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

200 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 78.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 104.

Lows 70 to 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 98 70 95 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 97 64 96 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ094-102300-

Tulare County Foothills-

200 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 79.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 91 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 70 to 78.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows

71 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 99 70 100 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ095-102300-

Kern County Mountains-

200 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs at 5000 feet 83 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs at 5000 feet 83 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows at 5000 feet 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs at 5000 feet 82 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows at 5000 feet 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs at 5000 feet 83 to

93. Lows at 5000 feet 64 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 97 75 96 / 20 0 0

Tehachapi 87 66 88 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 82 59 85 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ096-102300-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

200 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 91 to 97 at 5000 feet...

78 to 83 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...50 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, slight chance of

showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon.

Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 89 at

5000 feet...71 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows 64 to 72 at 5000 feet...51 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a 50 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 89 at 5000 feet...

69 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

showers 50 percent. Lows 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...50 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...69 to 79 at

8000 feet. Lows 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 85 to 93 at 5000 feet...73 to 79 at 8000 feet.

Lows 67 to 77 at 5000 feet...53 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

87 to 93 at 5000 feet...74 to 80 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 98 66 100 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 87 59 83 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ097-102300-

Tulare County Mountains-

200 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near the crest,

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 90 to 95 at 5000 feet...80 to 85 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs 81 to 89 at 5000 feet...69 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 64 to 70 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a 50 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 89 at 5000 feet...

68 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Lows 64 to 72 at 5000 feet...52 to

62 at 8000 feet. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...68 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 84 to 94 at 5000 feet...73 to 83 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 68 to 74 at 5000 feet...54 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 84 to 94 at 5000 feet...73 to 83 at 8000 feet.

Lows 68 to 75 at 5000 feet...55 to 65 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

86 to 94 at 5000 feet...73 to 81 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 87 53 75 / 20 0 20

=

$$

CAZ098-102300-

Indian Wells Valley-

200 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 95 to 105. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 82. East winds up to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 94 to 102. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 77 to 83. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 94 to 102. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 77 to 83.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 97 to 106. Lows

77 to 85.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 110. Lows

77 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 79 to 87. Highs

98 to 108.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 103 81 101 / 20 0 0

Ridgecrest 104 78 101 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ099-102300-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

200 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Breezy. Highs 92 to 102. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the morning becoming

south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 78. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 92 to 102. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 71 to 79. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 92 to 102. Light winds in the morning becoming

south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 83.

Highs 95 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 103 71 100 / 0 0 20

Mojave 98 77 98 / 0 0 20

Edwards AFB 101 73 99 / 20 0 20

Rosamond 102 69 98 / 0 0 20

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather