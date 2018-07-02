CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 2, 2018

512 FPUS56 KHNX 021900

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 PM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for todaytonightand Tuesd

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-022300-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1200 PM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Southwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

Highs 88 to 98.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 104. Lows 62 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 95 60 92 / 0 0 0

Mendota 99 62 96 / 0 0 0

Coalinga 97 64 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ090-022300-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1200 PM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

93 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 99 60 95 / 0 0 0

Merced 99 61 96 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 99 61 97 / 0 0 0

Madera 99 62 98 / 0 0 0

Clovis 100 67 99 / 0 0 0

Fresno 101 67 99 / 0 0 0

Kerman 100 63 99 / 0 0 0

Sanger 101 64 99 / 0 0 0

Reedley 101 64 99 / 0 0 0

Selma 101 64 100 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 101 64 100 / 0 0 0

CAZ091-022300-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1200 PM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. West winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the morning becoming light

and variable in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 68.

Highs 93 to 101.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 99 to 107. Lows 63 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 101 65 99 / 0 0 0

Hanford 101 65 99 / 0 0 0

Avenal 98 65 93 / 0 0 0

Taft 97 70 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ092-022300-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1200 PM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. West winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

94 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 100 64 99 / 0 0 0

Visalia 101 65 99 / 0 0 0

Exeter 100 65 98 / 0 0 0

Tulare 101 65 99 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 100 66 98 / 0 0 0

Porterville 99 66 98 / 0 0 0

Delano 101 67 99 / 0 0 0

Wasco 101 68 99 / 0 0 0

Shafter 100 69 100 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 100 71 100 / 0 0 0

Arvin 98 69 97 / 0 0 0

Lamont 99 70 98 / 0 0 0

CAZ093-022300-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1200 PM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 65.

Highs 85 to 95.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 100. Lows 60 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 94 65 92 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 94 64 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ094-022300-

Tulare County Foothills-

1200 PM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

89 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 96 66 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ095-022300-

Kern County Mountains-

1200 PM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 80 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 59 to 64. Northwest

winds around 25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 81 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 56 to 61. Gusts up to

40 mph in the evening.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 80 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows at

5000 feet 56 to 64. Highs at 5000 feet 78 to 88.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Highs at 5000 feet

84 to 94. Lows at 5000 feet 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs at 5000 feet 87 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 95 63 93 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 87 61 86 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 82 59 82 / 0 0 0

CAZ096-022300-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1200 PM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 89 at 5000 feet...

70 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...45 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87 at 5000 feet...69 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57 at 5000 feet...43 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 78 to 83 at 5000 feet...

65 to 71 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear, windy. Lows 48 to 53 at

5000 feet...40 to 46 at 8000 feet. Highs 78 to 87 at 5000 feet...

65 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, windy. Lows 52 to 61 at

5000 feet...45 to 54 at 8000 feet. Highs 83 to 93 at 5000 feet...

70 to 80 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 90 54 87 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 80 56 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ097-022300-

Tulare County Mountains-

1200 PM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 89 at 5000 feet...

71 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...50 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88 at 5000 feet...71 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...47 to 52 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph in

the evening. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 79 to 85 at 5000 feet...

67 to 74 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, south winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows

51 to 59 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at 8000 feet. Highs 79 to 88 at

5000 feet...67 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Highs 87 to 94 at

5000 feet...75 to 82 at 8000 feet. Lows 54 to 63 at 5000 feet...

49 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 89 to 94 at 5000 feet...78 to

84 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 80 55 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ098-022300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 PM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 65 to 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 71.

Highs 91 to 101.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 98 to 108.

Lows 67 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 101 67 99 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 103 67 101 / 0 0 0

CAZ099-022300-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1200 PM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 69.

Highs 89 to 99.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 106. Lows 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 70 to 77.

Highs 96 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 99 66 96 / 0 0 0

Mojave 96 68 94 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 98 65 95 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 95 65 93 / 0 0 0

