CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 6, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

400 AM PDT Thu Jun 7 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for todaytonightand Frid

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-072300-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

400 AM PDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 88. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 87. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58.

Highs 80 to 87.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 94. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 99. Lows 59 to

66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 84 51 88 / 0 0 0

Mendota 88 52 91 / 0 0 0

Coalinga 86 57 89 / 0 0 0

CAZ090-072300-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

400 AM PDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 57.

Highs 80 to 87.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 84 51 87 / 0 0 0

Merced 85 52 88 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 85 50 88 / 0 0 0

Madera 86 51 89 / 0 0 0

Clovis 87 57 91 / 0 0 0

Fresno 88 58 91 / 0 0 0

Kerman 86 52 90 / 0 0 0

Sanger 86 56 89 / 0 0 0

Reedley 87 56 90 / 0 0 0

Selma 86 55 89 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 87 54 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ091-072300-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

400 AM PDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 59.

Highs 81 to 90.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 88 to 93. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 100. Lows 60 to

68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 88 54 91 / 0 0 0

Hanford 88 55 91 / 0 0 0

Avenal 86 56 89 / 0 0 0

Taft 85 63 89 / 0 0 0

CAZ092-072300-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

400 AM PDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 81 to 90.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 94. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 100. Lows 59 to

69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 87 57 91 / 0 0 0

Visalia 87 54 89 / 0 0 0

Exeter 88 56 90 / 0 0 0

Tulare 88 54 91 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 87 56 90 / 0 0 0

Porterville 87 55 90 / 0 0 0

Delano 88 55 91 / 0 0 0

Wasco 88 56 90 / 0 0 0

Shafter 86 58 89 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 87 61 90 / 0 0 0

Arvin 88 58 90 / 0 0 0

Lamont 88 61 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ093-072300-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

400 AM PDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 53. Highs 75 to

85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. Highs 79 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 65. Highs

85 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 81 52 84 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 82 50 86 / 0 0 0

CAZ094-072300-

Tulare County Foothills-

400 AM PDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 77 to 87.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 58 to

68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 87 56 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ095-072300-

Kern County Mountains-

400 AM PDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 69 to 79.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 48 to 58. Northwest

winds around 25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 73 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 49 to 59. West

winds around 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs at 5000 feet 67 to 77. West winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows at

5000 feet 45 to 55. Highs at 5000 feet 66 to 76.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs at 5000 feet 76 to 86.

Lows at 5000 feet 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 82 59 87 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 72 48 76 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 74 46 77 / 0 0 0

CAZ096-072300-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

400 AM PDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 76 at 5000 feet...60 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 80 at 5000 feet...64 to 70 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 65 to 73 at 5000 feet...55 to

63 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 41 to

51 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at 8000 feet. Highs 65 to 73 at

5000 feet...56 to 66 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 83 at 5000 feet...

61 to 71 at 8000 feet. Lows 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 82 51 85 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 71 40 74 / 0 0 0

CAZ097-072300-

Tulare County Mountains-

400 AM PDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80 at 5000 feet...60 to 70 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84 at 5000 feet...64 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79 at 5000 feet...60 to 70 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 40 to

50 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at 8000 feet. Highs 68 to 78 at

5000 feet...60 to 70 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 86 at 5000 feet...

65 to 75 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 65 41 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ098-072300-

Indian Wells Valley-

400 AM PDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 60 to 66. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 63 to 69. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 87 to 97. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 59 to

66. Highs 86 to 96.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 61 to

71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 92 61 96 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 96 64 100 / 0 0 0

CAZ099-072300-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

400 AM PDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 55 to 65. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 57 to 67. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 79 to 89. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 53 to

63. Highs 79 to 89.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 92 60 96 / 0 0 0

Mojave 87 64 92 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 90 57 95 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 88 59 93 / 0 0 0

