CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 23, 2022

_____

780 FPUS56 KMTR 241101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-250200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 42 58 41 57 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-250200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph...becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. North

winds up to 5 mph increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 34 64 37 65 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 42 62 42 61 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 38 61 40 62 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-250200-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 43 63 43 63 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-250200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds up to 5 mph...

becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph...

becoming northeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 45 59 45 59 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 46 58 45 58 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-250200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

$$

CAZ508-250200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph...becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 43 60 45 58 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 44 61 44 60 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 40 63 41 61 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 36 63 42 61 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 39 61 42 60 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-250200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds...becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 37 63 39 63 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 34 63 38 61 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-250200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds...becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 37 65 41 63 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 40 65 39 63 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-250200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds...becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 40 63 40 62 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-250200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs near 60. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs near 60.

$$

CAZ511-250200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ530-250200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 41 64 43 62 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 48 63 45 61 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-250200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Southwest winds

around 5 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 37 64 39 63 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 44 65 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 35 63 37 63 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-250200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 36 67 36 67 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-250200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ518-250200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 36 67 37 66 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather