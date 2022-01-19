CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 18, 2022 _____ 916 FPUS56 KMTR 191101 ZFPMTR San Francisco Bay Area\/Central California Zone Forecast National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 301 AM PST Wed Jan 19 2022 This is an automatically generated product that provides average values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific forecast...please visit weather.gov\/sanfrancisco (1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map... -- or -- (2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page. CAZ505-200200- Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore- 301 AM PST Wed Jan 19 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Point Reyes 43 58 44 61 \/ 0 0 0 0 $$ CAZ506-200200- North Bay Interior Valleys- 301 AM PST Wed Jan 19 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. North winds up to 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs in the 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Santa Rosa 37 65 41 67 \/ 0 0 0 0 San Rafael 44 61 45 62 \/ 0 0 0 0 Napa 41 62 43 63 \/ 0 0 0 0 $$ CAZ507-200200- North Bay Mountains- 301 AM PST Wed Jan 19 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lake Berryessa 43 63 49 63 \/ 0 0 0 0 $$ CAZ006-200200- San Francisco- 301 AM PST Wed Jan 19 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds up to 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph... becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Francisco 46 59 46 62 \/ 0 0 0 0 Ocean Beach 46 58 47 61 \/ 0 0 0 0 $$ CAZ509-200200- San Francisco Peninsula Coast- 301 AM PST Wed Jan 19 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ CAZ508-200200- San Francisco Bay Shoreline- 301 AM PST Wed Jan 19 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SFO Airport 46 58 47 62 \/ 0 0 0 0 Oakland 45 60 45 63 \/ 0 0 0 0 Fremont 43 61 42 64 \/ 0 0 0 0 Redwood City 44 61 44 64 \/ 0 0 0 0 Mountain View 44 60 44 63 \/ 0 0 0 0 $$ CAZ510-200200- East Bay Interior Valleys- 301 AM PST Wed Jan 19 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Concord 40 62 41 62 \/ 0 0 0 0 Livermore 40 61 41 62 \/ 0 0 0 0 $$ CAZ513-200200- Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose- 301 AM PST Wed Jan 19 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Jose 44 63 43 66 \/ 0 0 0 0 Morgan Hill 41 63 42 66 \/ 10 0 0 0 $$ CAZ529-200200- Northern Monterey Bay- 301 AM PST Wed Jan 19 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Santa Cruz 41 64 42 65 \/ 10 0 0 0 $$ CAZ512-200200- Santa Cruz Mountains- 301 AM PST Wed Jan 19 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ511-200200- East Bay Hills and Diablo Range- 301 AM PST Wed Jan 19 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ CAZ530-200200- Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast- 301 AM PST Wed Jan 19 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Monterey 45 63 45 68 \/ 10 0 0 0 Big Sur 47 63 49 64 \/ 20 0 0 0 $$ CAZ528-200200- Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley- 301 AM PST Wed Jan 19 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph...becoming east after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph...becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Salinas 42 64 42 68 \/ 10 0 0 0 Carmel Valley 44 65 46 68 \/ 20 0 0 0 Hollister 40 63 41 66 \/ 10 0 0 0 $$ CAZ516-200200- Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio- 301 AM PST Wed Jan 19 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds... becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening... becoming light. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION King City 40 67 39 69 \/ 20 0 0 0 $$ CAZ517-200200- Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest- 301 AM PST Wed Jan 19 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ518-200200- Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park- 301 AM PST Wed Jan 19 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 50s to 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Pinnacles NP 39 66 39 69 \/ 10 0 0 0 $$