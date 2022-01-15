CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, January 14, 2022

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

CAZ505-160200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 42 62 45 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ506-160200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s to mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s to

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 38 66 41 64 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 43 61 45 61 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 42 62 43 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-160200-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 46 62 45 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-160200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. East winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 45 61 48 60 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 45 61 48 60 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-160200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

CAZ508-160200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds up to 5 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 45 62 48 61 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 44 63 47 62 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 41 64 45 64 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 43 63 47 63 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 43 63 46 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-160200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 40 61 41 60 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 39 61 43 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-160200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds...

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 42 66 45 65 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 41 66 45 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-160200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 42 66 46 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-160200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

East winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up

to 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 60.

CAZ511-160200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 15 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

CAZ530-160200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 45 70 49 69 / 0 0 10 0

Big Sur 50 64 51 64 / 0 10 10 10

CAZ528-160200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Light winds...becoming east

around 5 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 42 68 47 68 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 46 68 50 68 / 0 10 10 10

Hollister 41 64 45 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-160200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog. Highs in

the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 40. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 41 65 45 68 / 0 10 10 0

CAZ517-160200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 40s.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid

60s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

CAZ518-160200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 39 66 44 68 / 0 0 0 0

