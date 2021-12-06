CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 5, 2021

_____

289 FPUS56 KMTR 061101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-070200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming east 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph...

becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 46 57 47 61 / 0 80 80 10

$$

CAZ506-070200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the

upper 30s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A

chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming west around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the 50s to lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 30s to

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Highs in

the upper 40s to lower 60s. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 38 59 42 66 / 0 80 80 10

San Rafael 46 59 49 66 / 0 60 80 10

Napa 42 56 45 63 / 0 60 70 10

$$

CAZ507-070200-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming

south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 47 57 48 63 / 0 70 70 10

$$

CAZ006-070200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 48 60 50 63 / 0 60 80 10

Ocean Beach 49 59 50 62 / 0 80 80 10

$$

CAZ509-070200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

$$

CAZ508-070200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 49 58 51 63 / 0 60 80 10

Oakland 47 59 49 64 / 0 50 70 10

Fremont 44 59 49 63 / 0 40 70 10

Redwood City 46 61 49 65 / 0 50 70 10

Mountain View 46 59 49 62 / 0 50 70 10

$$

CAZ510-070200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the

lower 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Light winds...becoming northeast around 5 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 42 59 46 63 / 0 60 70 10

Livermore 42 61 46 62 / 0 40 60 10

$$

CAZ513-070200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 46 62 49 64 / 0 40 70 10

Morgan Hill 42 64 46 64 / 0 50 70 20

$$

CAZ529-070200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain likely in the evening. A slight

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 42 62 46 64 / 0 60 80 20

$$

CAZ512-070200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

$$

CAZ511-070200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming

southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of rain and a slight chance of snow. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

30s to lower 40s. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CAZ530-070200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 40s. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 46 63 51 66 / 0 40 70 20

Big Sur 48 62 50 63 / 0 30 70 30

$$

CAZ528-070200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph...becoming northeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

in the 30s. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 42 61 49 65 / 0 30 60 20

Carmel Valley 46 63 49 67 / 0 40 70 30

Hollister 40 62 46 62 / 0 30 60 10

$$

CAZ516-070200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog and patchy frost.

Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog and patchy frost in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Highs

in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost and patchy fog. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Widespread frost. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 37 68 46 65 / 0 10 50 20

$$

CAZ517-070200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s to mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s

to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northeast

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph...becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ518-070200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s to mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...

becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 40 68 44 65 / 0 20 60 10

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather