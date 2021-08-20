CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 19, 2021

586 FPUS56 KMTR 201001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Fri Aug 20 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-210100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke and patchy fog in the morning. Haze. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around

50. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 52 68 53 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ506-210100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze with possible smoke and

fog. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the

lower 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to mid

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy

fog. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower

80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the 40s

to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to upper 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 52 80 50 74 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 57 83 56 77 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 54 77 53 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-210100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 50s

to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze. Lows in the 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Haze in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 65 88 58 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-210100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 56 66 56 63 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 56 63 56 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-210100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

CAZ508-210100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 58 73 58 69 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 57 72 57 68 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 57 78 57 73 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 58 82 58 77 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 59 75 59 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-210100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 58 90 57 82 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 57 89 57 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-210100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 57 80 57 74 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 53 87 54 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-210100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Haze and patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Haze. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy fog. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs

around 70. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 54 68 54 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-210100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze with possible smoke and

fog. Lows in the 50s to 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs in

the 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s

to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s to 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ511-210100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the 60s to lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Areas of smoke. Highs in

the 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the 50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 50s to mid

60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s to lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

CAZ530-210100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy fog. Lows in

the 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze and patchy fog. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 57 72 59 71 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 51 67 51 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-210100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Haze. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 54 67 55 64 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 51 79 51 75 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 51 77 52 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-210100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy fog. Lows in

the lower 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Haze. Areas of smoke in the afternoon.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the 70s to mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southwest

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog.

Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs mid 80s to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 50 81 52 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-210100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke and haze. Lows in the

lower 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 70s

to mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs in

the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

CAZ518-210100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the 50s to 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the lower 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to

60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 49 91 51 87 / 0 0 0 0

