CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 4, 2021

_____

386 FPUS56 KMTR 051002

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-060100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 51 65 54 71 / 20 20 0 0

$$

CAZ506-060100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s

to upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 50 84 54 91 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 52 80 57 91 / 10 0 0 0

Napa 51 76 55 87 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-060100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to

upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for smoke in the evening. Lows in

the

mid 50s to upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 90s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 57 86 67 95 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-060100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Lows in

the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 55 66 57 71 / 20 20 0 0

Ocean Beach 54 63 56 66 / 20 20 0 0

$$

CAZ509-060100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Lows in

the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze in the morning. A slight chance

of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ508-060100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Lows in

the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph increasing to

west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 56 70 58 76 / 20 20 0 0

Oakland 56 69 58 77 / 20 20 0 0

Fremont 56 70 58 81 / 10 0 0 0

Redwood City 56 74 58 84 / 10 0 0 0

Mountain View 57 70 59 78 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-060100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for smoke in the evening. Lows in

the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 57 83 58 97 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 54 78 58 94 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-060100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s to lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 57 73 58 83 / 10 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 54 83 54 93 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-060100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Haze in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 53 74 55 78 / 20 20 0 0

$$

CAZ512-060100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Haze and patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to mid

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s

to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s

to upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s

to 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ511-060100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 50s to mid

60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for smoke in the evening. Lows in

the

lower 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s to lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower

70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CAZ530-060100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog in

the morning. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 57 69 59 74 / 20 20 0 0

Big Sur 54 75 56 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-060100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 54 66 56 72 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 51 72 52 82 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 52 74 54 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-060100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s

to mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph...becoming 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 51 79 51 87 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-060100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s to

80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ518-060100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 49 87 50 96 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather