CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, May 24, 2021

_____

263 FPUS56 KMTR 251001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Tue May 25 2021

CAZ505-260100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Tue May 25 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 46 61 45 61 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-260100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Tue May 25 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in

the 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 43 80 45 82 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 47 74 47 77 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 46 77 47 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-260100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Tue May 25 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in

the 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 55 78 56 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-260100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Tue May 25 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 50. West winds 20 to 30 mph...

becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 49 63 48 63 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 48 59 48 59 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-260100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Tue May 25 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CAZ508-260100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Tue May 25 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 51 66 50 66 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 51 68 50 69 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 49 69 48 73 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 48 71 47 74 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 49 70 48 71 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-260100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Tue May 25 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 52 78 48 83 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 48 74 47 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-260100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Tue May 25 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 53 72 49 75 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 47 77 45 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-260100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Tue May 25 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming east up to 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 45 73 44 71 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-260100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Tue May 25 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s

to mid 70s. Lows around 50.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

$$

CAZ511-260100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Tue May 25 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ530-260100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Tue May 25 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 53 64 50 63 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 49 72 47 68 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-260100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Tue May 25 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 47 66 47 64 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 45 69 44 70 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 45 73 45 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-260100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Tue May 25 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 46 79 45 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-260100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Tue May 25 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ518-260100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Tue May 25 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows near 50. Highs in the

lower 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 44 80 42 83 / 0 0 0 0

$$

