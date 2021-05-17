CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 16, 2021

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Mon May 17 2021

CAZ505-180100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Mon May 17 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s to mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 47 58 47 59 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ506-180100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Mon May 17 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs in

the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 45 79 47 79 / 20 0 0 0

San Rafael 49 70 50 73 / 10 0 0 0

Napa 48 73 46 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-180100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Mon May 17 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 51 77 55 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-180100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Mon May 17 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

around 50. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 50 59 50 63 / 10 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 50 57 50 59 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ509-180100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Mon May 17 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 60.

CAZ508-180100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Mon May 17 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 52 63 52 64 / 20 0 0 0

Oakland 51 63 50 67 / 20 0 0 0

Fremont 52 65 50 68 / 20 0 0 0

Redwood City 49 67 50 70 / 20 0 0 0

Mountain View 51 67 50 67 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ510-180100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Mon May 17 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 49 72 49 78 / 10 0 0 0

Livermore 49 69 48 73 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ513-180100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Mon May 17 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph increasing

to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 51 69 50 70 / 10 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 48 74 46 77 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ529-180100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Mon May 17 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming west

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 46 68 45 70 / 20 20 0 0

CAZ512-180100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Mon May 17 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

CAZ511-180100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Mon May 17 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 30s to

upper 40s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ530-180100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Mon May 17 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows near 50.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 52 63 51 63 / 20 20 0 0

Big Sur 44 65 48 69 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ528-180100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Mon May 17 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 50 62 50 63 / 20 20 0 0

Carmel Valley 45 66 46 67 / 20 20 0 0

Hollister 48 66 46 71 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ516-180100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Mon May 17 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 47 74 46 76 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ517-180100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Mon May 17 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s to upper 60s. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

CAZ518-180100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Mon May 17 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 80s. Lows in the 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 44 77 42 77 / 10 0 0 0

