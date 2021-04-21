CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 20, 2021

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Wed Apr 21 2021

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 45 62 45 59 / 10 0 0 0

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to

lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 43 77 41 73 / 10 0 0 0

San Rafael 48 72 47 67 / 10 0 0 0

Napa 45 73 45 70 / 20 0 0 0

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s. West winds

up to 5 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 54 76 52 75 / 20 0 0 0

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

around 50. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows around 50. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 49 61 49 60 / 10 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 49 59 49 59 / 10 0 0 0

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around 60.

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southwest up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 50 66 50 64 / 10 0 0 0

Oakland 50 66 49 65 / 10 0 0 0

Fremont 49 70 47 70 / 10 0 0 0

Redwood City 48 72 46 70 / 10 0 0 0

Mountain View 49 68 48 68 / 10 0 0 0

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 48 77 46 73 / 10 0 0 0

Livermore 47 75 46 75 / 10 0 0 0

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

around 50.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 48 72 48 71 / 10 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 45 72 45 70 / 10 0 0 0

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 44 63 44 62 / 20 0 0 0

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 50 62 49 62 / 20 0 0 0

Big Sur 44 58 41 60 / 20 0 0 0

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming west

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 48 62 46 63 / 20 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 45 66 42 67 / 20 0 0 0

Hollister 45 66 43 66 / 10 0 0 0

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...

becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 45 72 43 73 / 10 0 0 0

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s

to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the 50s to 60s.

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s

to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s

to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 42 73 40 76 / 0 0 0 0

