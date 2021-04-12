CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 11, 2021

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

CAZ505-130100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 42 65 45 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ506-130100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 30s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s to 70s. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 39 78 40 76 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 45 75 46 69 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 43 78 43 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-130100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows near 50. Highs in the

lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 52 78 49 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-130100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 47 64 48 64 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 47 60 49 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-130100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

CAZ508-130100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light winds...becoming northwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south up to 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near

50. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 48 68 50 64 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 47 69 48 67 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 44 74 46 67 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 44 74 46 67 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 46 71 48 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-130100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 44 80 46 73 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 43 79 45 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-130100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 45 75 47 69 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 42 77 44 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-130100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower

40s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 41 67 43 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-130100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

CAZ511-130100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ530-130100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 47 63 48 62 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 45 63 44 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-130100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 44 65 45 62 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 43 70 43 64 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 42 73 43 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-130100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 43 78 43 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-130100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

CAZ518-130100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost after midnight. Lows

near 40. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 42 80 41 71 / 0 0 0 0

