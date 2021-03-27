CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, March 26, 2021 _____ 851 FPUS56 KMTR 271001 ZFPMTR San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 301 AM PDT Sat Mar 27 2021 This is an automatically generated product that provides average values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco (1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map... -- or -- (2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page. CAZ505-280100- Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore- 301 AM PDT Sat Mar 27 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. South winds up to 5 mph... becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Point Reyes 42 67 41 64 / 0 0 0 0 $$ CAZ506-280100- North Bay Interior Valleys- 301 AM PDT Sat Mar 27 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s. North winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Santa Rosa 39 76 39 75 / 0 0 0 0 San Rafael 45 74 41 72 / 0 0 0 0 Napa 43 75 43 76 / 0 0 0 0 $$ CAZ507-280100- North Bay Mountains- 301 AM PDT Sat Mar 27 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Lake Berryessa 47 74 50 74 / 0 0 0 0 $$ CAZ006-280100- San Francisco- 301 AM PDT Sat Mar 27 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION San Francisco 46 67 45 66 / 0 0 0 0 Ocean Beach 46 64 46 63 / 0 0 0 0 $$ CAZ509-280100- San Francisco Peninsula Coast- 301 AM PDT Sat Mar 27 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light winds... becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ CAZ508-280100- San Francisco Bay Shoreline- 301 AM PDT Sat Mar 27 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light winds... becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION SFO Airport 47 71 48 69 / 0 0 0 0 Oakland 46 72 46 71 / 0 0 0 0 Fremont 41 74 46 75 / 0 0 0 0 Redwood City 43 74 45 74 / 0 0 0 0 Mountain View 43 73 46 73 / 0 0 0 0 $$ CAZ510-280100- East Bay Interior Valleys- 301 AM PDT Sat Mar 27 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs near 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Concord 43 77 45 78 / 0 0 0 0 Livermore 41 76 46 78 / 0 0 0 0 $$ CAZ513-280100- Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose- 301 AM PDT Sat Mar 27 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION San Jose 42 76 45 77 / 0 0 0 0 Morgan Hill 39 76 42 78 / 0 0 0 0 $$ CAZ529-280100- Northern Monterey Bay- 301 AM PDT Sat Mar 27 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening...becoming light. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Santa Cruz 39 72 44 72 / 0 0 0 0 $$ CAZ512-280100- Santa Cruz Mountains- 301 AM PDT Sat Mar 27 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light winds... becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. $$ CAZ511-280100- East Bay Hills and Diablo Range- 301 AM PDT Sat Mar 27 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. South winds around 5 mph... becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs near 70. $$ CAZ530-280100- Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast- 301 AM PDT Sat Mar 27 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph... becoming west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Monterey 43 70 47 68 / 0 0 0 0 Big Sur 42 67 49 69 / 0 0 0 0 $$ CAZ528-280100- Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley- 301 AM PDT Sat Mar 27 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph... becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Salinas 40 73 45 74 / 0 0 0 0 Carmel Valley 40 73 42 74 / 0 0 0 0 Hollister 39 75 42 77 / 0 0 0 0 $$ CAZ516-280100- Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio- 301 AM PDT Sat Mar 27 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION King City 38 77 45 81 / 0 0 0 0 $$ CAZ517-280100- Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest- 301 AM PDT Sat Mar 27 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. $$ CAZ518-280100- Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park- 301 AM PDT Sat Mar 27 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. East winds up to 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s. 