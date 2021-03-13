CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, March 12, 2021

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

CAZ505-140200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 38 53 42 54 / 0 0 10 60

CAZ506-140200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

30s to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s to mid

40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely. Highs in the

50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in

the 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 33 65 35 56 / 0 0 20 70

San Rafael 41 60 43 58 / 0 0 10 70

Napa 38 62 40 57 / 0 0 10 60

CAZ507-140200-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. A chance of snow

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 42 64 41 53 / 0 0 10 70

CAZ006-140200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Lows around 50. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 42 56 45 58 / 0 0 10 70

Ocean Beach 44 55 46 57 / 0 0 10 70

CAZ509-140200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

CAZ508-140200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 44 58 46 59 / 0 0 10 70

Oakland 42 59 45 59 / 0 0 10 70

Fremont 39 59 41 59 / 0 0 0 60

Redwood City 40 59 42 60 / 0 0 10 70

Mountain View 40 59 42 59 / 0 0 0 60

CAZ510-140200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 37 63 41 60 / 0 0 0 60

Livermore 36 60 39 60 / 0 0 0 60

CAZ513-140200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain in

the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 39 62 41 61 / 0 0 0 60

Morgan Hill 36 62 37 59 / 0 0 0 70

CAZ529-140200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 37 60 38 57 / 0 0 0 70

CAZ512-140200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to

mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

and snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance

of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

CAZ511-140200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Snow level 3300 feet. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. A chance of snow. A

chance of rain after midnight. Snow level 3400 feet. Lows in the

30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow, rain and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s

to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of rain. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs near 60.

CAZ530-140200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 42 56 42 60 / 0 0 0 60

Big Sur 39 57 40 55 / 0 0 0 60

CAZ528-140200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning. Rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph...

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 39 57 40 60 / 0 0 0 60

Carmel Valley 38 58 38 61 / 0 0 0 70

Hollister 36 58 37 59 / 0 0 0 60

CAZ516-140200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog and patchy frost.

Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of fog and patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 35 64 36 62 / 0 0 0 40

CAZ517-140200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 3400 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to upper

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. A chance of snow. A

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. A chance of snow, rain and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the 40s to 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

CAZ518-140200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening. Widespread frost

after midnight. Lows in the 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. A chance of snow

after midnight. Lows in the 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows

in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to

60s. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 34 62 34 61 / 0 0 0 60

_____

