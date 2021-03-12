CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 11, 2021

138 FPUS56 KMTR 121101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

CAZ505-130200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 37 64 41 55 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ506-130200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to mid

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A slight chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 32 71 33 65 / 10 0 0 0

San Rafael 40 68 43 62 / 20 0 0 0

Napa 37 68 38 64 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ507-130200-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 38 65 42 64 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ006-130200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 42 63 45 58 / 30 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 43 60 46 57 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ509-130200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

CAZ508-130200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph

increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 42 64 46 59 / 30 0 0 0

Oakland 41 66 43 61 / 20 0 0 0

Fremont 38 65 40 61 / 10 0 0 0

Redwood City 39 66 43 61 / 20 0 0 0

Mountain View 40 64 42 60 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ510-130200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 37 69 39 64 / 10 0 0 0

Livermore 35 66 38 62 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ513-130200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

30s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40. West

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 38 65 40 63 / 10 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 35 65 38 63 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ529-130200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

30s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 37 62 38 60 / 40 0 0 0

CAZ512-130200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ511-130200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight

chance of snow. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Highs

in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

CAZ530-130200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 40 60 43 57 / 40 0 0 0

Big Sur 39 57 43 57 / 40 0 0 0

CAZ528-130200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 37 62 40 59 / 30 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 37 62 40 59 / 40 0 0 0

Hollister 35 62 37 60 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ516-130200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Lows in

the mid 30s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog and frost after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 34 63 35 65 / 30 0 0 0

CAZ517-130200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 40s to upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s to 60s.

CAZ518-130200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the 20s

to upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s

to upper 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 32 62 35 63 / 30 0 0 0

