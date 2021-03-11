CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 10, 2021

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021

CAZ505-120200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 37 55 38 60 / 80 10 0 0



CAZ506-120200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Lows in

the 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs in the 50s to lower

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to

mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 32 61 33 69 / 80 0 0 0

San Rafael 40 59 41 65 / 80 10 0 0

Napa 37 58 37 66 / 80 0 0 0



CAZ507-120200-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 38 57 43 65 / 90 0 0 0



CAZ006-120200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 42 57 43 61 / 80 10 0 0

Ocean Beach 43 56 44 59 / 80 10 0 0



CAZ509-120200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.



CAZ508-120200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

around 60. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 42 58 44 62 / 80 10 0 0

Oakland 41 58 41 63 / 80 10 0 0

Fremont 38 57 39 63 / 80 10 0 0

Redwood City 39 58 40 64 / 80 10 0 0

Mountain View 40 56 41 62 / 80 10 0 0



CAZ510-120200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around

60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 37 59 37 66 / 80 10 0 0

Livermore 35 58 36 64 / 80 10 0 0



CAZ513-120200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 38 58 39 64 / 80 10 0 0

Morgan Hill 35 58 36 63 / 80 10 0 0



CAZ529-120200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 37 57 37 61 / 90 20 0 0



CAZ512-120200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight

chance of snow. Snow level 2900 feet. Lows in the 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s

to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight chance of

rain. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.



CAZ511-120200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows in the

20s to upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. A slight chance of rain

and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3200 feet. Highs in the 40s

to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight chance of rain. Lows in the

30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Highs

in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.



CAZ530-120200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around

40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 40 57 42 59 / 80 30 0 0

Big Sur 39 53 41 56 / 90 40 0 0



CAZ528-120200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 37 58 39 61 / 80 20 0 0

Carmel Valley 37 56 38 61 / 90 40 0 0

Hollister 35 55 36 61 / 90 20 10 0



CAZ516-120200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog.

Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. A

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph...

becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog and frost after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 34 57 36 63 / 90 30 10 0



CAZ517-120200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight

chance of snow. Snow level 2900 feet. Lows in the 20s to mid 30s.

West winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Snow level

3400 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight

chance of snow. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s.



CAZ518-120200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost and patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 20s to mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. A

chance of rain. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level

3300 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 32 55 34 61 / 90 30 10 0





