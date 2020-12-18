CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 17, 2020

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 40 57 38 57 / 90 0 0 0

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the

lower 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the 50s

to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 40s. West winds up to 5 mph...becoming north

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s to mid 40s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog and frost. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 31 61 30 63 / 90 0 0 0

San Rafael 41 61 40 60 / 100 0 0 0

Napa 39 58 36 58 / 100 0 0 0

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 44 59 40 57 / 100 0 0 0

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 44 59 43 59 / 100 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 45 58 43 58 / 100 0 0 0

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 40. West winds up to 5 mph...becoming east

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 60. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 44 60 42 60 / 100 0 0 0

Oakland 42 60 40 61 / 100 0 0 0

Fremont 38 57 37 57 / 90 0 0 0

Redwood City 41 60 40 60 / 90 0 0 0

Mountain View 38 58 37 58 / 90 0 0 0

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Light

winds...becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost.

Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 38 60 35 60 / 100 0 0 0

Livermore 36 58 34 59 / 90 0 0 0

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 39 60 37 60 / 90 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 34 60 35 63 / 90 0 0 0

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 30s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Light winds...becoming southwest up to 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Light winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 37 59 38 63 / 90 0 0 0

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 40 60 40 62 / 80 0 0 0

Big Sur 41 60 46 65 / 70 0 0 0

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog and frost. Lows

in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs near 60. East winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

60s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 36 60 35 63 / 70 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 38 63 41 67 / 70 0 0 0

Hollister 34 58 33 62 / 70 0 0 0

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Lows in

the lower 30s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Widespread frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Light winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Light winds...becoming north around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows

in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost.

Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 32 62 30 65 / 30 0 0 0

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 33 61 34 66 / 50 0 0 0

