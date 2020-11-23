CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 22, 2020

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

CAZ505-240200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 41 58 42 59 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ506-240200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s

to upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the

lower 30s to mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s

to 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the

lower 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 32 64 37 65 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 42 60 43 61 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 39 64 40 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-240200-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 45 61 48 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-240200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 45 59 47 60 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 45 59 47 59 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-240200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

CAZ508-240200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds...becoming

west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Highs

in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 44 60 46 62 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 43 63 44 64 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 40 60 41 62 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 42 63 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 40 61 42 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-240200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 40 65 39 66 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 39 63 39 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-240200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 40 63 45 64 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 38 64 39 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-240200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower

40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 40. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 40 62 40 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-240200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the 60s.

CAZ511-240200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ530-240200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

40. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 42 59 43 61 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 48 64 47 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-240200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph...becoming east after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 40 61 41 63 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 43 63 42 66 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 37 60 38 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-240200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog and frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy dense fog and frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog and frost after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread

frost. Highs in the 60s. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 35 63 37 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-240200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy.

Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

CAZ518-240200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s to mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in

the 20s to upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 37 64 35 66 / 0 0 0 0

