CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 12, 2020
_____
464 FPUS56 KMTR 131101
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
301 AM PST Fri Nov 13 2020
CAZ505-140200-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
301 AM PST Fri Nov 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. A slight chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...
becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid
50s. Light winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 40 55 45 57 / 10 90 40 0
$$
CAZ506-140200-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
301 AM PST Fri Nov 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. A slight chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers. Highs in the 50s to
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Patchy fog. Lows in
the upper 30s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
North winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to
upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 50s to 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 30 59 38 64 / 20 90 30 0
San Rafael 41 62 46 67 / 10 90 50 0
Napa 36 54 44 60 / 10 90 40 0
$$
CAZ507-140200-
North Bay Mountains-
301 AM PST Fri Nov 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, showers. Highs in the 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the 40s to
lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s
to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 37 55 47 57 / 20 90 40 0
$$
CAZ006-140200-
San Francisco-
301 AM PST Fri Nov 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Showers
likely in the evening. Lows near 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph...becoming west up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs
in the 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s
to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 46 60 48 61 / 0 80 60 0
Ocean Beach 44 59 48 59 / 0 80 60 0
$$
CAZ509-140200-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
301 AM PST Fri Nov 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Showers
likely in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
CAZ508-140200-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
301 AM PST Fri Nov 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph...
becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
in the evening...becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 45 62 48 62 / 0 80 70 0
Oakland 44 61 47 63 / 0 80 70 0
Fremont 42 60 47 59 / 0 60 60 0
Redwood City 44 63 47 64 / 0 60 60 0
Mountain View 42 61 47 60 / 0 70 70 0
$$
CAZ510-140200-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
301 AM PST Fri Nov 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper
60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 38 62 42 64 / 0 70 60 0
Livermore 38 62 46 63 / 0 50 50 0
$$
CAZ513-140200-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
301 AM PST Fri Nov 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower
40s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Lows in the mid
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to
mid 70s. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper
60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 42 63 44 63 / 0 70 70 0
Morgan Hill 39 64 46 66 / 0 60 60 0
$$
CAZ529-140200-
Northern Monterey Bay-
301 AM PST Fri Nov 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows around 40.
Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph...
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the
mid 40s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds...
becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the
lower 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid
60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 40 59 44 63 / 0 80 80 0
$$
CAZ512-140200-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
301 AM PST Fri Nov 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to
lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening. Lows in the 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Highs in
the 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ511-140200-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
301 AM PST Fri Nov 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Showers
likely in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower
50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows
in the 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s
to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ530-140200-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
301 AM PST Fri Nov 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. Showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Showers likely in the
evening. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper
60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 42 62 44 62 / 0 60 60 0
Big Sur 45 62 51 65 / 0 50 50 0
$$
CAZ528-140200-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
301 AM PST Fri Nov 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows near 40.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Highs
in the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 40 61 43 61 / 0 50 50 0
Carmel Valley 43 67 50 67 / 0 50 50 0
Hollister 38 62 44 62 / 0 50 50 0
$$
CAZ516-140200-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
301 AM PST Fri Nov 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Lows in
the mid 30s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog and patchy frost in the
morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 60s. Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening...
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 35 65 44 67 / 0 20 20 0
$$
CAZ517-140200-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
301 AM PST Fri Nov 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid
60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 50s to 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower
50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s
to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the 40s to
mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to 60s.
$$
CAZ518-140200-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
301 AM PST Fri Nov 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 50s to 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Highs
in the 60s to 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 37 66 45 67 / 0 30 30 0
$$
_____
