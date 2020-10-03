CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, October 2, 2020

035 FPUS56 KMTR 031001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020

CAZ505-040100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 55 76 55 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ506-040100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower

80s to mid 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening.

Haze. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy dense fog. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 51 98 52 89 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 60 93 58 86 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 60 90 56 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-040100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the 60s to lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Haze in the afternoon. Highs

in the 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the 50s

to upper 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 69 94 65 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-040100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 59 74 57 70 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 53 70 56 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-040100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

CAZ508-040100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 60 82 58 75 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 60 83 58 76 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 61 86 58 79 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 61 89 59 82 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 60 85 58 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-040100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs

in the 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows around 60. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze

and patchy smoke. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 63 98 59 91 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 63 97 59 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-040100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the 90s. Light

winds...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows around 60. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the 80s to lower

90s. Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 62 90 61 83 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 62 98 59 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-040100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds...becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light winds...becoming southwest around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 56 83 55 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-040100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Haze in the morning. Areas of smoke. Highs in the 80s to lower

90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ511-040100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Haze after midnight. Lows in the

50s to upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze

and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ530-040100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 57 75 59 72 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 68 90 64 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-040100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

North winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph...becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 54 79 56 75 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 63 93 61 86 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 60 92 58 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-040100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 95 to 101. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 80s. Lows around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 58 95 56 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-040100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 60s to lower

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs

in the 80s to 90s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the upper 50s to

lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

50s to 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ518-040100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

in the 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the 80s to

90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 60 99 58 96 / 0 0 0 0

