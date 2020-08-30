CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 29, 2020

069 FPUS56 KMTR 301001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 30 2020

CAZ505-310100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze

and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 52 70 55 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ506-310100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the

70s to 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 51 82 53 85 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 56 77 56 80 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 55 80 56 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-310100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

in the 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 70s

to lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the mid 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 70s

to lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 62 91 65 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-310100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze

and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 55 66 56 71 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 53 62 53 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-310100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze

and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 70s.

CAZ508-310100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze

and areas of smoke. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 57 74 57 76 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 57 72 58 76 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 58 75 57 80 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 57 78 58 83 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 57 79 58 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-310100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 90s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows around 60.

West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 90s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 58 92 60 95 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 58 92 60 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-310100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the 80s to

lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the upper

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 80s

to mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Lows

around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 57 83 60 88 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 54 92 56 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-310100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs around

70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze with possible smoke and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze with possible smoke and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 53 70 56 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-310100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the 50s to mid

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze

and areas of smoke. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the 50s to mid 60s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid

60s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

CAZ511-310100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid to

upper 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the lower

to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ530-310100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs

around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph

in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 54 70 56 71 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 53 73 55 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-310100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze

and areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze

and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to up to

5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 53 69 55 73 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 53 82 53 86 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 53 80 56 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-310100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze

and areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Light

winds...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming east up to 5 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to

mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the mid

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs upper 80s to 100.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 53 88 54 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-310100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the lower 50s to mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 70s

to lower 90s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the lower 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 70s

to lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the lower 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 50s to 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

CAZ518-310100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 50s to mid

60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s

to mid 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the 50s

to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming north up to

5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the 80s to

90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the 50s

to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 53 95 58 97 / 0 0 0 0

