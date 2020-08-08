CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, August 7, 2020

120 FPUS56 KMTR 081001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 8 2020

CAZ505-090100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog.

Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 53 72 53 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ506-090100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 52 89 54 89 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 56 83 57 84 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 55 81 56 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-090100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper

60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 90s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 60 91 66 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-090100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 55 68 56 68 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 54 64 55 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-090100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

CAZ508-090100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 57 78 59 78 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 57 75 59 76 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 58 83 61 84 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 57 86 59 86 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 57 81 60 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-090100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 57 94 61 95 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 56 93 61 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-090100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 57 87 61 88 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 54 91 59 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-090100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except

patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 54 71 55 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-090100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

CAZ511-090100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

CAZ530-090100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 57 73 58 74 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 52 71 56 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-090100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 56 71 58 74 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 52 81 57 83 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 54 81 57 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-090100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s to

mid 90s. Light winds...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming east up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. Light winds...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 53 86 58 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-090100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

CAZ518-090100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. West winds

up to 5 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to

60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 51 96 57 99 / 0 0 0 0

