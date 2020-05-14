CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 14, 2020
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
1101 AM PDT Thu May 14 2020
CAZ505-150900-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
1101 AM PDT Thu May 14 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain likely
and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 61 48 63 / 20 10 0
CAZ506-150900-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
1101 AM PDT Thu May 14 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the 60s to lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers
and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 69 45 78 / 30 10 0
San Rafael 68 51 73 / 20 10 0
Napa 68 49 74 / 20 0 0
CAZ507-150900-
North Bay Mountains-
1101 AM PDT Thu May 14 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 50s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 67 50 75 / 20 10 0
CAZ006-150900-
San Francisco-
1101 AM PDT Thu May 14 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
in the 50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to upper
60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain likely
and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to
mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 50s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 65 53 66 / 20 10 0
Ocean Beach 62 52 63 / 20 10 0
CAZ509-150900-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
1101 AM PDT Thu May 14 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain likely
and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
Highs in the lower 60s.
CAZ508-150900-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
1101 AM PDT Thu May 14 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain likely
and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 67 53 66 / 20 0 0
Oakland 68 53 70 / 20 0 0
Fremont 71 53 70 / 20 0 0
Redwood City 72 53 71 / 20 0 0
Mountain View 72 53 71 / 20 0 0
CAZ510-150900-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
1101 AM PDT Thu May 14 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid to upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 73 52 77 / 20 0 0
Livermore 72 51 74 / 20 0 0
CAZ513-150900-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
1101 AM PDT Thu May 14 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny late in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light
winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...
becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
Highs around 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 73 52 74 / 10 0 0
Morgan Hill 75 51 76 / 10 0 0
CAZ529-150900-
Northern Monterey Bay-
1101 AM PDT Thu May 14 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny late in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northwest around
5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower
70s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...
becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Patchy fog.
Rain likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 69 50 71 / 10 0 0
CAZ512-150900-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
1101 AM PDT Thu May 14 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
in the 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to
mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to
mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s.
CAZ511-150900-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
1101 AM PDT Thu May 14 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny late in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the 60s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid
60s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to
mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ530-150900-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
1101 AM PDT Thu May 14 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny late in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 68 53 66 / 0 0 0
Big Sur 69 50 71 / 0 0 0
CAZ528-150900-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
1101 AM PDT Thu May 14 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 69 53 68 / 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 70 49 69 / 0 0 0
Hollister 71 51 72 / 0 0 0
CAZ516-150900-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
1101 AM PDT Thu May 14 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of
rain. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower
70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 76 51 77 / 0 0 0
CAZ517-150900-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
1101 AM PDT Thu May 14 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the 50s to 60s.
CAZ518-150900-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
1101 AM PDT Thu May 14 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s
to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows
in the 40s. Highs in the 50s to 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 74 48 76 / 0 0 0
