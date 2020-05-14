CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

1101 AM PDT Thu May 14 2020

CAZ505-150900-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

1101 AM PDT Thu May 14 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 61 48 63 / 20 10 0

CAZ506-150900-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

1101 AM PDT Thu May 14 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the 60s to lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 69 45 78 / 30 10 0

San Rafael 68 51 73 / 20 10 0

Napa 68 49 74 / 20 0 0

CAZ507-150900-

North Bay Mountains-

1101 AM PDT Thu May 14 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 67 50 75 / 20 10 0

CAZ006-150900-

San Francisco-

1101 AM PDT Thu May 14 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to upper

60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 65 53 66 / 20 10 0

Ocean Beach 62 52 63 / 20 10 0

CAZ509-150900-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

1101 AM PDT Thu May 14 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 60s.

CAZ508-150900-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

1101 AM PDT Thu May 14 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 67 53 66 / 20 0 0

Oakland 68 53 70 / 20 0 0

Fremont 71 53 70 / 20 0 0

Redwood City 72 53 71 / 20 0 0

Mountain View 72 53 71 / 20 0 0

CAZ510-150900-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

1101 AM PDT Thu May 14 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 73 52 77 / 20 0 0

Livermore 72 51 74 / 20 0 0

CAZ513-150900-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

1101 AM PDT Thu May 14 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny late in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 73 52 74 / 10 0 0

Morgan Hill 75 51 76 / 10 0 0

CAZ529-150900-

Northern Monterey Bay-

1101 AM PDT Thu May 14 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny late in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northwest around

5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Patchy fog.

Rain likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 69 50 71 / 10 0 0

CAZ512-150900-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

1101 AM PDT Thu May 14 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

CAZ511-150900-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

1101 AM PDT Thu May 14 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny late in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid

60s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ530-150900-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

1101 AM PDT Thu May 14 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny late in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 68 53 66 / 0 0 0

Big Sur 69 50 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ528-150900-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

1101 AM PDT Thu May 14 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 69 53 68 / 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 70 49 69 / 0 0 0

Hollister 71 51 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ516-150900-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

1101 AM PDT Thu May 14 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 76 51 77 / 0 0 0

CAZ517-150900-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

1101 AM PDT Thu May 14 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

CAZ518-150900-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

1101 AM PDT Thu May 14 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the 40s. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 74 48 76 / 0 0 0

