CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 13, 2020
_____
891 FPUS56 KMTR 132201
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
301 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-141300-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
301 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Showers likely.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 59 50 61 / 30 30 30
$$
CAZ506-141300-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
301 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the
50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 50s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the 60s to lower
70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 66 48 70 / 40 30 30
San Rafael 66 53 69 / 30 20 20
Napa 64 51 68 / 30 20 20
$$
CAZ507-141300-
North Bay Mountains-
301 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the
50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to upper
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 63 51 66 / 40 30 30
$$
CAZ006-141300-
San Francisco-
301 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 63 54 64 / 20 20 20
Ocean Beach 62 53 63 / 20 20 20
$$
CAZ509-141300-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
301 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
CAZ508-141300-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
301 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
near 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 65 54 66 / 20 10 10
Oakland 66 55 68 / 20 10 10
Fremont 69 54 70 / 10 10 10
Redwood City 70 54 71 / 20 10 10
Mountain View 69 54 71 / 10 10 10
$$
CAZ510-141300-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
301 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
around 70. West winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 70 54 73 / 20 10 10
Livermore 69 52 71 / 10 10 10
$$
CAZ513-141300-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
301 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows around 50. Highs around 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 71 53 73 / 10 0 10
Morgan Hill 71 51 74 / 10 0 0
$$
CAZ529-141300-
Northern Monterey Bay-
301 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 66 49 69 / 20 10 10
$$
CAZ512-141300-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
301 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around
50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s
to upper 60s.
$$
CAZ511-141300-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
301 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Highs in the 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Showers likely.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Showers
likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ530-141300-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
301 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 67 53 68 / 10 0 0
Big Sur 66 50 70 / 10 0 0
$$
CAZ528-141300-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
301 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
near 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 69 54 69 / 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 70 49 71 / 10 0 0
Hollister 69 52 71 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-141300-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
301 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 74 50 76 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-141300-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
301 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 60s to mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to 60s.
$$
CAZ518-141300-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
301 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 74 48 75 / 0 0 0
$$
