CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 13, 2020

891 FPUS56 KMTR 132201

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020

CAZ505-141300-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Showers likely.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 59 50 61 / 30 30 30

CAZ506-141300-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the 60s to lower

70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 66 48 70 / 40 30 30

San Rafael 66 53 69 / 30 20 20

Napa 64 51 68 / 30 20 20

CAZ507-141300-

North Bay Mountains-

301 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to upper

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 63 51 66 / 40 30 30

CAZ006-141300-

San Francisco-

301 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 63 54 64 / 20 20 20

Ocean Beach 62 53 63 / 20 20 20

CAZ509-141300-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

CAZ508-141300-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 65 54 66 / 20 10 10

Oakland 66 55 68 / 20 10 10

Fremont 69 54 70 / 10 10 10

Redwood City 70 54 71 / 20 10 10

Mountain View 69 54 71 / 10 10 10

CAZ510-141300-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

around 70. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 70 54 73 / 20 10 10

Livermore 69 52 71 / 10 10 10

CAZ513-141300-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 71 53 73 / 10 0 10

Morgan Hill 71 51 74 / 10 0 0

CAZ529-141300-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 66 49 69 / 20 10 10

CAZ512-141300-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around

50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s

to upper 60s.

CAZ511-141300-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Showers likely.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Showers

likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ530-141300-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 67 53 68 / 10 0 0

Big Sur 66 50 70 / 10 0 0

CAZ528-141300-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 69 54 69 / 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 70 49 71 / 10 0 0

Hollister 69 52 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ516-141300-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 74 50 76 / 0 0 0

CAZ517-141300-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s to mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

CAZ518-141300-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 74 48 75 / 0 0 0

