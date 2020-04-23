CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 22, 2020
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
301 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020
CAZ505-240100-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
301 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 48 65 50 69 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ506-240100-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
301 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 47 83 49 86 / 0 0 0 0
San Rafael 50 77 53 79 / 0 0 0 0
Napa 47 82 52 84 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ507-240100-
North Bay Mountains-
301 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows
in the 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 52 81 58 84 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ006-240100-
San Francisco-
301 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s to
mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 52 70 55 75 / 0 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 52 67 55 71 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ509-240100-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
301 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
CAZ508-240100-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
301 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to
upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 52 70 54 74 / 0 0 0 0
Oakland 52 76 55 78 / 0 0 0 0
Fremont 49 75 53 79 / 0 0 0 0
Redwood City 50 77 53 81 / 0 0 0 0
Mountain View 49 77 54 80 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ510-240100-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
301 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 49 82 55 86 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 47 79 50 84 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ513-240100-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
301 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening...becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 48 77 54 82 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 47 80 50 84 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ529-240100-
Northern Monterey Bay-
301 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
50s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...becoming
west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the lower
50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 46 77 50 80 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ512-240100-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
301 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 50. North
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to
upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
CAZ511-240100-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
301 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to
mid 70s. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s
to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
CAZ530-240100-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
301 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to
lower 70s. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s
to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 49 67 53 69 / 0 0 0 0
Big Sur 49 75 55 77 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ528-240100-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
301 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s. West winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s
to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 49 72 51 77 / 0 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 46 76 52 80 / 0 0 0 0
Hollister 46 79 49 83 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ516-240100-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
301 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 47 81 52 87 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ517-240100-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
301 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s to 70s. North winds
20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows near 50. North winds 20 to
30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s
to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s
to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
CAZ518-240100-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
301 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 50.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s to mid 80s. Lows in the 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 44 82 50 88 / 0 0 0 0
