CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, April 13, 2020

_____

641 FPUS56 KMTR 141001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 14 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-150100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s. Light winds...becoming southwest around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 45 69 45 65 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-150100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 44 78 44 74 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 47 73 48 69 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 46 77 47 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-150100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 49 75 50 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-150100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 49 74 51 66 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 49 71 51 65 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-150100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds...becoming

west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

CAZ508-150100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 49 74 50 69 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 49 75 50 73 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 46 75 49 74 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 47 77 50 74 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 47 76 50 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-150100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 46 79 48 79 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 44 78 47 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-150100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 45 78 50 77 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 45 78 47 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-150100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds...becoming

west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds...becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 44 77 46 68 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-150100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

winds up to 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

CAZ511-150100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

$$

CAZ530-150100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds...becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light winds...

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 48 70 49 64 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 46 71 49 69 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-150100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 47 74 48 71 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 45 74 46 73 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 44 75 46 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-150100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs

in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 46 77 45 77 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-150100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 60s. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 60s.

$$

CAZ518-150100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

30s to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

50s to 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 44 78 43 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather