CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 24, 2020
723 FPUS56 KMTR 251001
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
300 AM PDT Wed Mar 25 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-260100-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
300 AM PDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A
slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
15 mph...becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 39 54 36 57 / 70 30 10 10
CAZ506-260100-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PDT Wed Mar 25 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT THURSDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of
rain. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to
lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to west 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost after midnight.
Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s to
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of
rain. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in
the 50s to upper 60s. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 33 60 32 63 / 70 20 0 10
San Rafael 42 58 39 61 / 80 30 10 10
Napa 36 57 35 60 / 80 20 10 10
CAZ507-260100-
North Bay Mountains-
300 AM PDT Wed Mar 25 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT THURSDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of rain. Isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the
afternoon. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight
chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the 40s to upper
50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 36 55 36 58 / 80 30 20 10
CAZ006-260100-
San Francisco-
300 AM PDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A
chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to
upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 45 55 43 58 / 70 30 10 10
Ocean Beach 45 56 44 57 / 70 30 10 10
CAZ509-260100-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
300 AM PDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
CAZ508-260100-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
300 AM PDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 45 56 44 57 / 70 30 10 10
Oakland 45 58 42 59 / 70 30 10 10
Fremont 43 56 39 58 / 80 40 10 20
Redwood City 44 57 41 59 / 70 40 20 20
Mountain View 43 57 40 59 / 70 40 20 20
CAZ510-260100-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain and isolated
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs
in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs around 60. Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 40 58 37 61 / 70 30 10 10
Livermore 40 56 36 58 / 70 40 10 20
CAZ513-260100-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
300 AM PDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance
of rain and isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce small hail. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds...
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the
upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 42 58 39 60 / 70 40 20 20
Morgan Hill 40 57 36 59 / 60 60 10 30
CAZ529-260100-
Northern Monterey Bay-
300 AM PDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance
of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s. Light winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs
in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 40 56 38 58 / 70 50 30 30
CAZ512-260100-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
300 AM PDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of snow in the
morning. A chance of rain. Snow likely and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in
the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the 40s to lower
50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
evening. A slight chance of rain. Snow level 2900 feet. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A
slight chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Snow
level 2900 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to
upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the lower
40s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to
upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
CAZ511-260100-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
300 AM PDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level 3400 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A
chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce small hail. Snow level 3300 feet. Highs in the 40s to
lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
slight chance of rain. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the 40s to
mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid
40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the 60s.
CAZ530-260100-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
300 AM PDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northwest in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph...becoming north 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s. South winds up to 5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph...becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around
60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 44 57 41 57 / 70 60 50 50
Big Sur 42 55 39 55 / 60 50 50 50
CAZ528-260100-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
300 AM PDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.
Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the mid
40s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 44 56 40 57 / 60 60 40 40
Carmel Valley 40 55 36 57 / 60 60 50 50
Hollister 40 55 36 57 / 60 60 20 40
CAZ516-260100-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
300 AM PDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of
rain. Lows around 40. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance
of rain. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds...becoming northwest
5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 41 56 35 57 / 30 50 10 30
CAZ517-260100-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
300 AM PDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow
level 3900 feet. Lows in the 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow likely
in the morning. A chance of rain. A chance of snow and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
small hail in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow
level 3600 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and
snow in the evening, then a chance of snow and rain after
midnight. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level
3000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to
50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in
the 50s to 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
CAZ518-260100-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
300 AM PDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of snow
and a slight chance of rain. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning. Isolated
thunderstorms. Rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce small hail. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Snow level 2900 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2700 feet.
Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 40s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 38 55 33 56 / 40 60 10 40
