CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 5, 2020

_____

664 FPUS56 KMTR 061101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-070200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming sunny in the afternoon. Showers likely in

the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 44 55 43 52 / 10 10 60 60

$$

CAZ506-070200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Showers

likely in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost after midnight. Lows in the

30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the 30s

to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 42 61 40 59 / 0 10 60 60

San Rafael 47 60 45 57 / 10 10 70 70

Napa 45 59 44 57 / 0 0 70 70

$$

CAZ507-070200-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Showers

likely in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 47 59 45 55 / 0 0 60 60

$$

CAZ006-070200-

San Francisco-

300 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Showers

likely in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. Lows near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 49 57 47 55 / 10 10 70 70

Ocean Beach 49 57 47 55 / 10 10 70 70

$$

CAZ509-070200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ508-070200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Showers

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 50 58 48 55 / 10 10 70 70

Oakland 49 59 47 57 / 10 10 70 70

Fremont 48 61 47 55 / 10 10 70 70

Redwood City 47 61 47 57 / 10 10 70 70

Mountain View 47 62 47 57 / 10 10 70 70

$$

CAZ510-070200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Showers

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around

70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 46 62 45 58 / 0 0 70 70

Livermore 46 63 45 56 / 0 0 70 70

$$

CAZ513-070200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Light winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around

70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 45 65 45 58 / 0 10 70 70

Morgan Hill 44 66 44 57 / 0 10 70 70

$$

CAZ529-070200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming

northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 44 60 44 55 / 10 10 70 70

$$

CAZ512-070200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ511-070200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ530-070200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light winds...

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 46 61 45 57 / 10 20 70 70

Big Sur 43 60 43 54 / 10 20 70 70

$$

CAZ528-070200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the 40s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 45 62 46 57 / 0 10 70 70

Carmel Valley 41 64 42 58 / 0 20 80 80

Hollister 43 62 45 56 / 0 10 70 80

$$

CAZ516-070200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Light winds...

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

30s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Patchy fog. Rain likely. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 42 71 45 58 / 0 0 50 60

$$

CAZ517-070200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and snow showers likely in the morning, then

showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s

to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

$$

CAZ518-070200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 40s

to 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 40 70 43 56 / 0 0 60 70

$$

_____

