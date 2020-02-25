CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, February 24, 2020

075 FPUS56 KMTR 251101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PST Tue Feb 25 2020

CAZ505-260200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PST Tue Feb 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds...becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

mid 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 40 66 45 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ506-260200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Tue Feb 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the 40s to lower 50s. West winds up to 5 mph...becoming north

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 36 81 43 79 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 43 76 48 75 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 40 76 45 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-260200-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PST Tue Feb 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 43 75 48 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-260200-

San Francisco-

300 AM PST Tue Feb 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 45 67 49 68 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 46 65 49 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-260200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PST Tue Feb 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

CAZ508-260200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PST Tue Feb 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 45 67 49 70 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 45 70 49 71 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 44 74 48 74 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 44 72 48 73 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 43 72 47 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-260200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Tue Feb 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 41 77 44 76 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 41 76 46 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-260200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PST Tue Feb 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

50. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 42 76 47 76 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 42 76 46 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-260200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PST Tue Feb 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds...

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 40 71 47 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-260200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PST Tue Feb 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming northeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

winds up to 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ511-260200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PST Tue Feb 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and a slight

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ530-260200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PST Tue Feb 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Light winds...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

40s to upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 43 72 48 71 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 45 72 51 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-260200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PST Tue Feb 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds...

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 42 77 46 74 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 39 77 46 76 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 40 75 44 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-260200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PST Tue Feb 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...becoming

north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 41 78 44 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-260200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PST Tue Feb 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. East winds around

5 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to

60s. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

CAZ518-260200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PST Tue Feb 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s to lower 70s. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 39 77 44 78 / 0 0 0 0

