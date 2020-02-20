CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 19, 2020

_____

161 FPUS56 KMTR 201101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

CAZ505-210200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 38 62 44 67 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-210200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

North winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph...

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 34 68 42 75 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 40 65 47 70 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 37 66 45 71 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-210200-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 36 64 47 70 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-210200-

San Francisco-

300 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

up to 5 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 44 63 49 67 / 0 0 0 10

Ocean Beach 44 63 49 66 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ509-210200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph

increasing to south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ508-210200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds...

becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds...becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 44 64 49 67 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 42 66 48 69 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 38 68 46 70 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 37 67 47 70 / 0 0 0 10

Mountain View 38 68 46 70 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ510-210200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds...becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 36 68 45 71 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 35 68 44 70 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-210200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 38 70 45 72 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 34 71 45 72 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ529-210200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds...becoming

northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s. Light winds...becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 36 65 44 69 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ512-210200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ511-210200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ530-210200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light winds...

becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 50. Light

winds...becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 41 64 46 68 / 0 0 0 20

Big Sur 44 64 48 67 / 0 0 0 30

$$

CAZ528-210200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds...becoming east

around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 40 67 44 70 / 0 0 0 10

Carmel Valley 38 69 44 71 / 10 0 0 20

Hollister 37 70 43 70 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ516-210200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the upper 30s.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light winds...becoming south around 5 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 33 72 42 71 / 0 0 0 20

$$

CAZ517-210200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the 50s to 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s to

mid 60s. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ518-210200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 29 71 43 71 / 0 0 0 20

$$

