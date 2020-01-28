CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, January 27, 2020
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
300 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020
CAZ505-290200-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
300 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 43 57 42 59 / 20 80 0 0
CAZ506-290200-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of
rain. Lows in the 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s to upper
40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s to
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to
mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 40 61 39 65 / 20 70 0 0
San Rafael 45 59 44 61 / 30 60 0 0
Napa 42 59 42 63 / 10 50 0 0
CAZ507-290200-
North Bay Mountains-
300 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s
to upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 44 58 44 62 / 10 50 0 0
CAZ006-290200-
San Francisco-
300 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 47 57 45 59 / 10 50 0 0
Ocean Beach 48 58 47 60 / 10 50 0 0
CAZ509-290200-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
300 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 5 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
CAZ508-290200-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
300 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around
5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 47 57 45 59 / 10 40 0 0
Oakland 46 60 45 61 / 10 30 0 0
Fremont 43 60 43 62 / 10 10 0 0
Redwood City 45 60 44 62 / 10 20 0 0
Mountain View 43 61 43 62 / 0 10 0 0
CAZ510-290200-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
West winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 43 61 42 64 / 0 10 0 0
Livermore 42 60 41 62 / 10 0 0 0
CAZ513-290200-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
300 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Light
winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 43 62 42 64 / 0 10 0 0
Morgan Hill 41 62 42 64 / 10 0 0 0
CAZ529-290200-
Northern Monterey Bay-
300 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Light
winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 43 60 42 62 / 10 10 0 0
CAZ512-290200-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
300 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the
50s to lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
CAZ511-290200-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
300 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
CAZ530-290200-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
300 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 44 61 44 61 / 10 0 0 0
Big Sur 44 62 44 62 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ528-290200-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
300 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...
becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 43 62 43 62 / 10 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 42 63 41 63 / 10 0 0 0
Hollister 41 61 42 62 / 10 0 0 0
CAZ516-290200-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
300 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 40.
Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40. North
winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 41 65 41 64 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ517-290200-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
300 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. North winds 20 to
30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
50s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.
CAZ518-290200-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
300 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 50s to 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 39 63 40 63 / 0 0 0 0
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather