CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, January 10, 2020
_____
439 FPUS56 KMTR 111101
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
300 AM PST Sat Jan 11 2020
CAZ505-120200-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
300 AM PST Sat Jan 11 2020
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM
PST SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 38 54 40 53 / 30 10 0 50
$$
CAZ506-120200-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PST Sat Jan 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. West winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to upper
40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid
30s to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the
30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 33 58 35 56 / 30 10 10 50
San Rafael 40 56 41 56 / 60 10 0 40
Napa 34 56 37 54 / 40 10 0 30
$$
CAZ507-120200-
North Bay Mountains-
300 AM PST Sat Jan 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows near 40. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in
the 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around
40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 38 55 38 53 / 30 10 0 30
$$
CAZ006-120200-
San Francisco-
300 AM PST Sat Jan 11 2020
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM
PST SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 43 55 43 55 / 70 10 0 30
Ocean Beach 43 56 45 55 / 70 10 0 20
$$
CAZ509-120200-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
300 AM PST Sat Jan 11 2020
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM
PST SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
in the 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
$$
CAZ508-120200-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
300 AM PST Sat Jan 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 42 55 43 55 / 60 10 0 30
Oakland 40 56 42 56 / 60 10 0 20
Fremont 38 56 39 55 / 40 10 0 10
Redwood City 40 57 41 56 / 50 10 0 20
Mountain View 38 57 39 56 / 40 10 0 10
$$
CAZ510-120200-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PST Sat Jan 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance
of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 35 58 37 56 / 30 10 0 20
Livermore 33 57 36 55 / 20 10 0 10
$$
CAZ513-120200-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
300 AM PST Sat Jan 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Light
winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. Gusts up
to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance
of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 36 58 38 57 / 30 10 0 10
Morgan Hill 35 57 37 56 / 30 20 0 10
$$
CAZ529-120200-
Northern Monterey Bay-
300 AM PST Sat Jan 11 2020
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM
PST SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the
upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph with gusts to around
20 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Light
winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...
becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.
Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 37 56 38 56 / 40 10 0 20
$$
CAZ512-120200-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
300 AM PST Sat Jan 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.
Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows around
40. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 50s.
$$
CAZ511-120200-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
300 AM PST Sat Jan 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain.
Highs in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy. Snow likely and a chance
of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain and
snow. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the 40s to lower 50s.
$$
CAZ530-120200-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
300 AM PST Sat Jan 11 2020
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM
PST SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A
slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid
40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance
of rain. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 40 57 41 57 / 30 20 0 10
Big Sur 41 57 41 56 / 10 20 0 10
$$
CAZ528-120200-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
300 AM PST Sat Jan 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
40s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph in the evening...
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance
of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 36 57 39 56 / 10 10 0 10
Carmel Valley 36 57 37 57 / 10 30 0 10
Hollister 35 56 37 55 / 10 10 0 10
$$
CAZ516-120200-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
300 AM PST Sat Jan 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog.
Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper
50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the
evening...becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph with gusts to around
25 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. A slight chance
of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in
the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 35 57 36 56 / 0 10 0 0
$$
CAZ517-120200-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
300 AM PST Sat Jan 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Patchy
fog after midnight. Snow level 4400 feet. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s to mid
50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s to mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance
of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight
chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 30s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ518-120200-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
300 AM PST Sat Jan 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s
to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 30s
to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance
of rain and snow. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the
upper 30s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 32 56 35 55 / 0 10 0 0
$$
