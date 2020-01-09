CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 8, 2020
924 FPUS56 KMTR 091101
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
300 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020
CAZ505-100200-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
300 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 50s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid
40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower
50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 43 56 39 54 / 90 20 0 10
$$
CAZ506-100200-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
30s to upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost after midnight. Lows in
the
lower 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the 50s.
North winds up to 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 30s
to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. A slight chance
of rain. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. A chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 38 60 34 59 / 50 0 0 10
San Rafael 44 57 39 56 / 80 10 0 0
Napa 40 55 35 55 / 80 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-100200-
North Bay Mountains-
300 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to
30 mph...becoming north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 41 54 38 55 / 70 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-100200-
San Francisco-
300 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows near 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph...
becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 47 56 42 55 / 80 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 47 57 44 56 / 80 0 0 0
$$
CAZ509-100200-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
300 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid
50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming north 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid
40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
$$
CAZ508-100200-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
300 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. North winds around
5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around
5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid
40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 47 56 42 56 / 90 20 0 0
Oakland 45 57 40 56 / 90 0 0 0
Fremont 43 56 37 57 / 90 60 0 0
Redwood City 44 57 39 58 / 90 30 0 0
Mountain View 43 57 38 59 / 90 60 0 0
$$
CAZ510-100200-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid
50s. Light winds...becoming southeast around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 42 56 36 57 / 80 20 0 0
Livermore 41 55 34 57 / 80 70 0 0
$$
CAZ513-100200-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
300 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around 60.
Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 42 58 37 60 / 80 60 0 0
Morgan Hill 41 57 36 59 / 90 90 0 0
$$
CAZ529-100200-
Northern Monterey Bay-
300 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Becoming sunny in the afternoon. Rain in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper
50s. Light winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight
chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 42 57 37 58 / 90 90 0 0
$$
CAZ512-100200-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
300 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 40s
to mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s.
$$
CAZ511-100200-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
300 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to
30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. A
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.
Highs in the 40s.
$$
CAZ530-100200-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
300 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 45 58 40 59 / 70 90 0 0
Big Sur 44 57 42 59 / 70 90 0 0
$$
CAZ528-100200-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
300 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around 60.
Light winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 43 57 38 59 / 70 90 0 0
Carmel Valley 41 58 37 61 / 50 90 0 0
Hollister 41 55 36 58 / 40 90 0 0
$$
CAZ516-100200-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
300 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
30s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Patchy frost
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph in
the evening...becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog and frost after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog and frost. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog and frost. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and
frost. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 39 57 35 59 / 0 70 0 0
$$
CAZ517-100200-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
300 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain
and a slight chance of snow. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Rain
likely and a slight chance of snow in the morning. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Patchy frost after
midnight. Lows in the 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to
10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A slight
chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs
in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the
30s. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ518-100200-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
300 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s to
lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the
lower 40s to mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming north in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Areas of frost after
midnight. Lows in the 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to
10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid
40s to upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows
in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 30s
to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 40s to mid
50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the
30s. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 39 55 34 59 / 10 90 0 0
$$
